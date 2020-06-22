Justice hire Chilhwa as assistant coach

The Washington Justice added Min-Hyung "Chilhwa" Park as an assistant coach. Chilhwa previously was the coach of O2 Blast of Overwatch Contenders Korea.

"We are happy to announce that @OW_CHILHWA will be joining the Justice as an Assistant Coach! After a spectacular victory in Contenders, we're excited to advance under his guidance," the team tweeted. Park's first coaching position was in 2018 with WGS Armament of South Korea. He moved on the O2 Blast in April 2019, and the team won the Overwatch Contenders 2020 Season 1 Korea.

In the past month, the Justice changed coaches and transitioned to an all-South Korean roster and staff. Seung-jun "Sup7eme" Han replaced Christopher "Bani" Benell, who was let go in May. The Justice were 3-11 heading into Sunday night's match against the San Francisco Shock, the reigning Overwatch League champions.