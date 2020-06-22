Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary's leading website index.hu says its independence is at risk

Szabolcs Dull did not give details in the statement, but the editorial team has complained since 2018 that a change in the ownership of an organisation that handles its advertising had threatened its ability to report independently. Index.hu is the largest outlet in Hungary critical of Orban after a major shake-up in Hungary's media sector in recent years that left most news outlets under control of the government or under the control of pro-government business executives.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 22-06-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 00:14 IST
Hungary's leading website index.hu says its independence is at risk
Representative Image Image Credit:

The editor-in-chief of Hungary's news website index.hu said on Sunday the outlet that has been a leading critic of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government was at risk of losing its independence because of what it called "external influence". Szabolcs Dull did not give details in the statement, but the editorial team has complained since 2018 that a change in the ownership of an organization that handles its advertising had threatened its ability to report independently.

Index.hu is the largest outlet in Hungary critical of Orban after a major shake-up in Hungary's media sector in recent years that left most news outlets under control of the government or under the control of pro-government business executives. "We have been affected by an external influence that might lead to the disappearance of the newsroom," Dull said in the statement signed by dozens of reporters who work for index.hu.

The statement said the fate of the news website could be decided in the coming days. The website has since September 2018 published a gauge with three settings: independent, in danger, and not independent. On Sunday, for the first time, the indicator on the graphic had moved to signal "in danger".

Orban has extended his influence over many walks of life in the central European country during his decade-long rule. The European Union has criticized him for policies it says threaten the rule of law by imposing party control over the judiciary, media and academic institutions.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

ICMR installs sophisticated COVID-19 testing machine to ramp up tests in Patna

Health News Roundup:  French coronavirus deaths rise by 19 to 29,633; India reports record rise in coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pirated editions of John Bolton memoir have appeared online

John Boltons memoir officially comes out Tuesday after surviving a security review and a legal challenge from the Justice Department. But over the weekend, it was available in ways even his publisher is hoping to prevent.A PDF of The Room W...

Retired MEA official attacked, his wife stabbed to death during robbery

A 94-year-old retired External Affairs Ministry official was attacked and his 88-year-old wife stabbed to death during a robbery, allegedly by their personal security guard, at their home in south Delhis Safdarjung Enclave, police said on S...

Nepal proposes giving citizenship to foreign woman married to Nepali man after 7 years of union

A key parliamentary panel in Nepal has proposed to amend the countrys Citizenship Act that would require a foreign woman married to a Nepali national to wait seven years for naturalized citizenship. Nepals main opposition parties decried th...

Hungary's leading website index.hu says its independence is at risk

The editor-in-chief of Hungarys news website index.hu said on Sunday the outlet that has been a leading critic of Prime Minister Viktor Orbans government was at risk of losing its independence because of what it called external influence. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020