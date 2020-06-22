Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands of Yoga enthusiasts roll out mats to join IDY celebrations from home

“Yoga, an invaluable gift of India to the world, has the proven ability to help in dealing with stress and anxiety, strengthen our muscles and metabolism, and boost immunity through its various postures, " Aseem R Mahajan, Consul General of India, told PTI. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev led participants through a practice of ‘Simha Kriya’ to boost lung capacity during crisis.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 22-06-2020 04:18 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 04:18 IST
Thousands of Yoga enthusiasts roll out mats to join IDY celebrations from home

Thousands of American yoga enthusiasts rolled out their mats, twisting their bodies and performing ‘Surya Namaskar’ virtually, in the safety of their living rooms, back yards and terraces to commemorate the International Day of Yoga on Sunday. The Consulate General of India, Houston, in collaboration with several supporting organizations and local yoga studios organized a virtual celebration of the event which was streamed live from India House.

"It is our pleasure to bring together a large number of diverse Houstonians, adjoining southern states under CGI, Houston, and institutions virtually for Yoga Day, to spread a message of peace, harmony and healthy benefits of Yoga amid the COVID-19 challenges. “Yoga, an invaluable gift of India to the world, has the proven ability to help in dealing with stress and anxiety, strengthen our muscles and metabolism, and boost immunity through its various postures, " Aseem R Mahajan, Consul General of India, told PTI.

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev led participants through a practice of ‘Simha Kriya’ to boost lung capacity during crisis. “It is most important that we, as human beings, function at our best,” he said.

“This year, our effort has been to put together simple yoga modules that can be practiced at home by all individuals,” he said. “You cannot afford to create a crisis within you.” Yogic practices have the power to liberate people from this mindset and enhance the immune system, Baba Ramdev said.

“It is very important that we stay alive and stay physically and mentally healthy,” he said while demonstrating various ‘asanas’. The virtual event, themed, “Yoga for health – Yoga from Home” had everything for yoga lovers right from demonstrations to collective yoga session for health, harmony and peace, consisting of ‘asanas’, ‘pranayama’ as well as meditation.

For the past several years, Houston, its adjoining cities and states have marked the International Day of Yoga on June 21 with a big public practice. However, during the age of social distancing, this summer's celebration was taken indoors and through virtual interface. “Life has dramatically changed for everyone,” said Shekhar Agrawal, president of Patanjali Yogpeeth USA, a charitable organization that aims to make the world disease-free through a scientific approach to yoga. “These techniques are a powerful tool to help people tap into their inner calm as they deal with isolation, anxiety and stress due to the pandemic.” International Yoga Day, which is celebrated on June 21 aims at raising awareness worldwide of various benefits of practicing yoga. The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

ICMR installs sophisticated COVID-19 testing machine to ramp up tests in Patna

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Complexity rebound to win BLAST Premier: Spring Euro Finals

Complexity Gaming overcame a disastrous first map to pull off a reverse sweep and beat Team Vitality 2-1 Sunday to win the BLAST Premier Spring 2020 European Finals online event. The win landed Complexity 335,000 and a spot in the BLAST Pre...

Undeterred by COVID-19, Israelis celebrate Int’l Yoga Day maintaining social distancing

Undeterred by the COVID-19-enforced curbs on social gatherings, Israelis assembled in smaller groups and observed the sixth International Yoga Day with a lot of fanfare across the country. Gatherings of more than twenty people are not allow...

Thousands of Yoga enthusiasts roll out mats to join IDY celebrations from home

Thousands of American yoga enthusiasts rolled out their mats, twisting their bodies and performing Surya Namaskar virtually, in the safety of their living rooms, back yards and terraces to commemorate the International Day of Yoga on Sunday...

Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths as outbreak worsens

Brazil, the worlds No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a blow for a country already grappling with more than 1 million cases, rising political instability and a crippled...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020