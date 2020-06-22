Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eight primary school children drown in river in China

Eight primary school children in southwest China have drowned after one fell into a river and others jumped in to save their friend, authorities said on Monday. The incident happened in China's Chongqing Municipality. According to the district publicity department, the students fell into the river in the village of Tongjia in Tongnan District at around 3:30 pm on Sunday.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 22-06-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 10:25 IST
Eight primary school children drown in river in China
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Eight primary school children in southwest China have drowned after one fell into a river and others jumped in to save their friend, authorities said on Monday. The incident happened in China's Chongqing Municipality.

According to the district publicity department, the students fell into the river in the village of Tongjia in Tongnan District at around 3:30 pm on Sunday. Initial investigations revealed that the victims were students of a local primary school. They were playing by the river when one of them fell into the water. The rest of the students jumped in an attempt to save the victim, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The bodies have been retrieved by the rescuers, the report said.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian officials warn against travel to new coronavirus hotspots

Australian officials tried to contain a fresh outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Monday, telling residents in the cluster hotspots to avoid travel outside their suburbs in Melbourne, the countrys second-largest city. Victoria state of whi...

China's annual dog-meat fair opens; activists hope for last time

Chinas notorious dog meat festival has opened in defiance of a government campaign to improve animal welfare and reduce risks to health highlighted by the novel coronavirus outbreak, but activists are hopeful its days are numbered. The annu...

TBM and Bioworks announce Bio Face Cool and Bio Face Lite Cool, cool feeling face masks knitted from biomass-based yarn

- Comfortable in the summer and still Environmental-friendly, ready for pre-order - Newly introduced Bio Face Cool and Bio Face Lite Cool made of cool feeling, biomass-based yarn provide premium comfort for hot summer season. Due to th...

Bolton misrepresented reality on US-DPRK-South Korea talks: Seoul

South Korea has said that former White House National Security Adviser John Boltons forthcoming memoir misrepresented facts regarding talks between Washington, Pyongyang, and Seoul, and undermined trust between governments. YONHAP quoted Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020