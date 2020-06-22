European shares fall as fears of new virus wave grip investors
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, while Germany's COVID-19 reproduction rate jumped to 2.88, a rate showing infections are rising above the level needed to contain the disease over the longer term. Scandal-hit Wirecard, which lost 72% in market valuate over the past week, fell another 43.9% as it said a quarter of its assets totalling 1.9 billion euros ($2.13 billion) that auditor EY had been unable to account for likely did not exist and withdrew its earnings forecast.Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 12:53 IST
European shares fell on Monday as signs of a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Germany and elsewhere unnerved investors who were hoping for a swift economic recovery from the crisis.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index slid 1% by 0710 GMT, with travel and leisure, oil and gas, and bank stocks leading losses. The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, while Germany's COVID-19 reproduction rate jumped to 2.88, a rate showing infections are rising above the level needed to contain the disease over the longer term.
Scandal-hit Wirecard, which lost 72% in market valuate over the past week, fell another 43.9% as it said a quarter of its assets totaling 1.9 billion euros ($2.13 billion) that auditor EY had been unable to account for likely did not exist and withdrew its earnings forecast. Lufthansa dropped 6.7% amid a showdown between the airline's biggest shareholder and the German government over the terms of a 9-billion-euro bailout.
