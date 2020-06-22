Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank, oil shares weigh on Europe as new virus wave fears grip investors

After a stunning recovery from March lows, the STOXX 600 has struggled to make headway in June as investors weigh the possibility of a swift return to economic growth against new virus cases and the chances of renewed restrictions. Lufthansa dropped 6.6% after CEO Carsten Spohr said the company would seek to avoid a grounding and insolvency in a battle with the airline's biggest shareholder over the terms of a 9-billion-euro bailout.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:08 IST
Bank, oil shares weigh on Europe as new virus wave fears grip investors

European shares slipped on Monday as signs of a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Germany and elsewhere unnerved investors who were hoping for a swift economic recovery from the crisis.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3%, pulling back from early losses of as much as 1%. Oil and gas companies and banks were a drag on the index, falling 1.4% and 0.9%, respectively.

Scandal-hit Wirecard shed another 32.2% as it said a quarter of its assets totalling 1.9 billion euros ($2.13 billion) that auditor EY had been unable to account for likely did not exist. The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, while Germany's COVID-19 reproduction rate jumped to 2.88, a rate showing infections are rising above the level needed to contain the disease over the longer term.

"There remains a degree of concern that a rise in infection rates ... could well derail the prospects for a recovery as economies continue to try and re-open," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. After a stunning recovery from March lows, the STOXX 600 has struggled to make headway in June as investors weigh the possibility of a swift return to economic growth against new virus cases and the chances of renewed restrictions.

Lufthansa dropped 6.6% after CEO Carsten Spohr said the company would seek to avoid a grounding and insolvency in a battle with the airline's biggest shareholder over the terms of a 9-billion-euro bailout. Telecom stocks were hit as Deutsche Telekom dropped 4% in ex-dividend trading.

However, automakers, retailers and miners gained about 0.5%, limiting losses. Fiat Chrysler rose 0.7% after news that the Italian government was close to unveiling the approval of guarantees for a 6.3 billion euro ($7 billion) financing of the automaker.

French group Mediawan shot up 41.2% as it announced the acquisition of Lagardere Studios valued at around 100 million euros ($112 million) as part of a broader expansion laid out by its founders.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Action sought against Rajasthan BJP chief for breach of MLAs' privilege

Rajasthans Sirohi MLA Sanyam Lodha has charged state BJP chief Satish Poonia with the bid to tarnish the image of the legislators who backed the Congress in the just-concluded Rajya Sabha polls and sought action for the breach of their priv...

Ambubachi festival begins at Assam's Kamakhya temple without devotees

The annual Ambubachi Mela at the Kamakhya temple began here on Monday without devotees, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Only rituals will be performed in the temple till June 25. The devalaya authorities have banned the entry of sadhus, sanyasi...

EIB lending CZK 8bn to boost Czech's water management services for agriculture

The European Investment Bank EIB is lending CZK 8 billion around 300 million to finance a vast set of measures put in place by the Czech Ministry of Agriculture to strengthen the countrys water management services, including flood protectio...

Cancer-stricken India shooter dies at 42, fraternity mourns

Cancer-stricken former India shooter Pournima Zanane has died aged 42, prompting the countrys shooting fraternity, including Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, to mourn the untimely death. An International Shooting Sport Federation-licenced c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020