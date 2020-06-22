Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kurdish-led authorities in Syria in talks over US sanctions exemption

Northeastern Syria is controlled by Kurdish-led militia who have helped the U.S.-led coalition fight Islamic State, driving the jihadists out of swathes of Syrian territory. Badran Jia Kurd, a vice president of the regional administration, said the sanctions would have an impact on his area which trades with government-held Syria via local merchants and uses the Syrian pound, which has plunged in value.

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 22-06-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:09 IST
Kurdish-led authorities in Syria in talks over US sanctions exemption
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kurdish-led authorities in northeastern Syria are in talks with their military allies in a U.S.-led coalition over a promised exemption from U.S. sanctions targeting the Syrian government, a senior Kurdish official said. Washington says the sanctions, which took effect last week, mark the start of a sustained campaign of economic and political pressure on President Bashar al-Assad to stop the war and agree to a political solution.

The U.S.-led coalition did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from Reuters. Northeastern Syria is controlled by Kurdish-led militia who have helped the U.S.-led coalition fight Islamic State, driving the jihadists out of swathes of Syrian territory.

Badran Jia Kurd, a vice president of the regional administration, said the sanctions would have an impact on his area which trades with government-held Syria via local merchants and uses the Syrian pound, which has plunged in value. "They will lead to an increase in prices to a very great degree and to weakness in trade activity with the Syrian interior, while on the other hand crossings to Iraq are closed, meaning the region was already living an economic siege," Jia Kurd said.

"They told us the self-administration regions will be exempt from the Caesar sanctions but the mechanisms and means to achieve this exemption are being discussed with the international coalition." The sanctions are named after a Syrian military photographer who smuggled thousands of photos out of Syria showing mass killings, torture, and other crimes.

"We hope there will be international support for our regions given that they are fighting a continuing war against global terrorism," Jia Kurd wrote. The coalition has said the sanctions do not impede humanitarian assistance or hinder "coalition stabilization activities in northeast Syria".

The new sanctions allow for the freezing of assets of anyone dealing with Syria, regardless of nationality.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Action sought against Rajasthan BJP chief for breach of MLAs' privilege

Rajasthans Sirohi MLA Sanyam Lodha has charged state BJP chief Satish Poonia with the bid to tarnish the image of the legislators who backed the Congress in the just-concluded Rajya Sabha polls and sought action for the breach of their priv...

Ambubachi festival begins at Assam's Kamakhya temple without devotees

The annual Ambubachi Mela at the Kamakhya temple began here on Monday without devotees, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Only rituals will be performed in the temple till June 25. The devalaya authorities have banned the entry of sadhus, sanyasi...

EIB lending CZK 8bn to boost Czech's water management services for agriculture

The European Investment Bank EIB is lending CZK 8 billion around 300 million to finance a vast set of measures put in place by the Czech Ministry of Agriculture to strengthen the countrys water management services, including flood protectio...

Cancer-stricken India shooter dies at 42, fraternity mourns

Cancer-stricken former India shooter Pournima Zanane has died aged 42, prompting the countrys shooting fraternity, including Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, to mourn the untimely death. An International Shooting Sport Federation-licenced c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020