Left Menu
Development News Edition

After military talks, India, China may engage in diplomatic talks soon

India and China are holding military-level talks on Monday to defuse the border tensions. Along with military-level talks, both sides are planning to engage at diplomatic level soon, ANI has learnt.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:19 IST
After military talks, India, China may engage in diplomatic talks soon
China and Indian flags. Image Credit: ANI

India and China are holding military-level talks on Monday to defuse the border tensions. Along with military-level talks, both sides are planning to engage at diplomatic level soon, ANI has learnt. Officials on both sides are working out a schedule for talks and a meeting may take place soon.

Contours of talks are being chalked out and these can take place at multiple levels including Joint Secretary- level. There is still no official word on the proposed meet from both sides. Meanwhile, foreign ministers S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi will be joining virtual RIC (Russia, India, China) meeting on Tuesday. Russia is hosting the meet and it will be on a multilateral agenda with a focus on COVID-19.

Diplomatic talks are being planned in the backdrop of a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley. The clash on June 15 happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

India has said that the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side. China and its mouthpiece Global Times have been claiming entire Galwan Valle. India has said that China 's claim on Galwan Valley is exaggerated, untenable and unacceptable.

India lost 20 of its soldiers in the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley and 10 Indian soldiers also were held captive and later released. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured. Following the face-off, China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri met in Beijing on June 16.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar held telephonic talks with Wang on June 17 and conveyed that what happened in Galway was a "pre-mediated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties." Jaishankar recalled that at the meeting of senior Military Commanders held on June 6, an agreement was reached on de-escalation and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and ground commanders were meeting regularly to implement this consensus throughout the last week.

Dr Jaishankar said while there was some progress, "the Chinese side sought to erect a structure in Galwan valley on our side of the LAC". The minister said the two sides should scrupulously and sincerely implement the understanding that was reached by the senior commanders on June 6 and troops of both sides should also abide by the bilateral agreements and protocols.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's Permanent status on Washington Accord extended for 6 years: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday informed that Indias permanent status on the Washington Accord, which facilitates the mobility of engineering graduates and professionals at the international ...

No second wave of coronavirus - U.S. White House adviser Kudlow

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday there is no second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, even though there are some flare-ups in states such as Florida, and it is unlikely there will be widespread shutdowns across the c...

WRAPUP 3-India, China commanders meet after border clash amid calls for boycott of Chinese goods

Indian and Chinese military commanders met on Monday to try to ease tensions at their disputed Himalayan border as the public mood hardened in India for a military and economic riposte following the worst clash in more than five decades.Maj...

Log 9 Materials deploys 'CoronaOven' products for surface sanitisation at Bengaluru airport

Log 9 Materials, a Bengaluru-headquartered clean-tech startup, on Monday said it has partnered with Bangalore International Airport Ltd BIAL to deploy customised versions of its UV ultraviolet disinfection product CoronaOven at various loca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020