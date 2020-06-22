Former Pope Benedict back in Vatican after German trip to see sick brother

Left Menu
Former Pope Benedict returned to the Vatican on Monday after spending five days in his native Germany to visit his ailing older brother, the Vatican said. It was the first time that Benedict has left Italy since 2013, when he became the first Pope to resign in six centuries.

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 17:48 IST
Pope Benedict (File photo)

Former Pope Benedict returned to the Vatican on Monday after spending five days in his native Germany to visit his ailing older brother, the Vatican said. Benedict, 93, was in Regensburg to see his 96-year-old brother Georg Ratzinger, who is also a priest.

Benedict, himself in fragile health, was accompanied by a doctor and a nurse as well as personal assistants. It was the first time that Benedict has left Italy since 2013, when he became the first Pope to resign in six centuries.

