Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian court hands prison terms to youth group members

A Russian court convicted two members of a left-wing youth group of terrorism Monday in a case that human rights groups called fabricated and based on coerced testimony.Earlier this year, human rights advocates wrote a letter to President Vladimir Putin, demanding an investigation of possible torture of the group's members.

PTI | Stpetersburgh | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:31 IST
Russian court hands prison terms to youth group members
Representative image Image Credit:

A Russian court convicted two members of a left-wing youth group of terrorism Monday in a case that human rights groups called fabricated and based on coerced testimony. A three-judge panel in the military court in St. Petersburg — in Russia, military courts handle all terrorism-related charges — found Victor Filinkov, 25, and Yuly Boyarshinov, 28, guilty of membership in a terrorist organization. Filinkov was handed a seven-year prison term, while Boyarshinov, who was also found guilty of possession of explosives, was sentenced to five and a half years behind bars.

Both were said to belong to the Set (Network) group, seven members of which were convicted and sentenced to lengthy prison terms earlier this year in Penza, a city 500 kilometres (310 miles) southeast of Moscow. The group was accused of preparing to carry out attacks during Russia's March 2018 presidential election and when Russia hosted the World Cup soccer tournament later that year, but the investigators failed to document those early claims during the trial. Some of the defendants initially pleaded guilty to the charges, but later withdrew their confessions and said they were tortured while in the custody of the FSB, Russia's security service, into incriminating themselves. The case against the group was largely based on these confessions.

The case has elicited a lot of outrage and prompted several protests over the past few years. Earlier this year, human rights advocates wrote a letter to President Vladimir Putin, demanding an investigation of possible torture of the group's members. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response that Putin did initiate a probe into the allegations. It remains unclear what the findings were.

The verdict on Monday once again sparked protests, with up to 80 people gathering near the courthouse and chanting "Shame!" and "Freedom for political prisoners!". Filip Shchelkanov, one of the supporters of the group, told The Associated Press he was sure they were tortured. "They are not guilty of terrorism," said Shchelkanov, 32. About 30 people have been detained, according to media reports. Footage showed police officers in riot gear dragging protesters to police vans.

Yevgenia Kulakova, Filinkov's lawyer, said the defense would appeal the verdict. "The materials of this case were fabricated not only at the stage of the preliminary investigation, but the court itself falsified the materials," Kulakova said.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate, House steer toward first votes on competing police reform bills

The Republican-led U.S. Senate and Democratic-led House of Representatives will vote this week on separate bills aimed at addressing police misconduct following George Floyds death in police custody, but neither measure is likely to become ...

Two arrested for firing shots near State Minister Rajput's residence in MP's Sagar

Two persons were arrested for their involvement in the firing of bullets near the residence of State Minister Govind Singh Rajput in Gopalganj area of Sagar on Sunday night. According to the police, the incident took place around 1245 am in...

Threat to UK from lone attackers is growing, minister says

The threat to Britain from lone attackers is growing, interior minister Priti Patel said on Monday, a day after three people were stabbed to death in the English town of Reading.The terrorist threat that we face is complex, diverse and rapi...

Jordan Henderson looks at positives despite witnessing goalless draw against Everton

Despite being restricted to a goalless draw by Everton, Liverpools Jordan Henderson is looking at the positives and said the team defended really well in the match. I think we can be a lot better of course. We know that but there were still...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020