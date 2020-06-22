Pak reopens three key trade routes with Afghanistan

Pakistan on Monday reopened three key trade routes with neighboring Afghanistan to promote business and trade activities after months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a government notification, Chaman, Torkham and Ghulam Khan border crossings will remain open for 24 hours six days a week to increase the volume of trade and to promote business and trade activities between the two neighbors.

It said the border points will remain open for imports and exports to and from Afghanistan and unlimited number of trucks will be allowed per day for both Afghan Transit and Bilateral Trade while ensuring all COVID-19 related guidelines and Protocols. Pakistan and Afghanistan share 18 crossing points. The most commonly used ones are Torkham and Chaman. Pakistan closed its border with Iran and Afghanistan after COVID-19 cases increased in the country early this year.

Pakistan's coronavirus cases jumped to 181,088 on Monday after 4,471 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours, while 89 people died of the disease, taking the number of fatalities in the country to 3,590. According to the directions of Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Trade and Industry Abdul Karim Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Information Technology (KPBOIT) will take up the issue of opening up of Angoor Ada Border with Ministry of Interior for further improvement in trade activities between the two countries, official sources said.

They said that Pakistan is the largest importer of Afghani products while Afghanistan is the 4th largest destination for Pakistani exports. In order to increase the volume of trade and to promote business activities on both sides, two meetings were held at KPBOIT between Afghan Consul General Najib Ullah Ahmadzai and Khan in the month of April and May. The meetings were attended by traders and representatives of Chambers from both sides of the border. The meetings deliberated on the issue of opening of Torkham, Chaman and Ghulam Khan crossings for round the clock hassle free trade activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan.