Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU becoming safer, better-off and healthier - but less gender-equal

Crime, violence, poverty, ill health and air pollution have all declined in the European Union over the last five years - but gender inequality has worsened and efforts to fight climate change have achieved little.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:15 IST
EU becoming safer, better-off and healthier - but less gender-equal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Crime, violence, poverty, ill-health and air pollution have all declined in the European Union over the last five years - but gender inequality has worsened and efforts to fight climate change have achieved little. A report from the EU statistics office, Eurostat, measured progress towards 17 "Sustainable Development Goals" between 2014 and 2019.

On most, there was progress across the 27 member states. Deaths due to homicide or assault, and the perceived amount of crime, violence, and vandalism, were all down. Governments spent more on courts, increasing confidence on the independence of the justice system.

More people were able to meet their basic needs, including medical care and adequate housing. Fewer were smoking or suffering from noise or air pollution, and life expectancy was up. The gender gap has widened, however.

While women's hourly earnings are slowly catching up with men's, and the number of women in parliaments and occupying senior management positions in major companies has grown considerably, Eurostat said the overall balance was negative. Inequalities in education and the labor market had risen and many more women than men were still economically inactive because they were caring for children or the elderly.

Eurostat marked the advance in "Climate action" as neutral, saying progress towards fighting climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions had been mixed over the five years.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre finalising norms of subordinate debt scheme for stressed MSMEs: Official

The government is finalising the guidelines of the Rs 20,000 crore scheme to provide subordinate debt to stressed micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs, a top official said on Monday.&#160; Additional Secretary and Development Commissio...

Gilead targets 2 mln remdesivir courses by year-end

Gilead Sciences Inc expects supply of its potential COVID-19 drug remdesivir to exceed two million courses by year-end, the company said on Monday, more than double its previous target of 1 million. The company also said it planned to start...

Do something about mosquitoes, say first patients on board Rlys COVID-care coach

Neetu Sharma spent a sleepless night in the Railways COVID-care coach stationed in Uttar Pradeshs Mau town, not because of fear of the disease or even the heat but because there were too many mosquitoes. She and five members of her family, ...

A year passed, Bihar Police continues to trail Congress's Navjot Singh Sidhu to get signature on bail bond

Police have been sitting outside Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhus residence since June 18 to get his signature on a bail bond paper in a case that was registered against him for his remarks at a poll rally in Katihar in 2019 but the latter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020