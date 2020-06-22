Left Menu
Development News Edition

Live jewellery auctions resuming but online sales 'here to stay' - Sotheby's

People collect Cartier now of course, but these are the star pieces of the best period of Cartier production," Bennett said. He added: "And, there is something that I really love, a very rare 100 carat sapphire, a cushion shape sapphire untreated, absolutely beautiful colour.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:42 IST
Live jewellery auctions resuming but online sales 'here to stay' - Sotheby's
Representative image Image Credit: (Twitter)

Rare coloured diamonds and historic gems will be seeking new owners at Sotheby's semi-annual sale in Geneva this week, as live auctions resume after a suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the lockdown period, Sotheby's saw a "massive surge" in its online sales, David Bennett, Sotheby's worldwide jewellery chairman, told Reuters Television ahead of its Tuesday night sale. "The live sales have their place, absolutely, you know the drama, the excitements. But the online sales are here to stay, there is no question, it is going to go well I think," he said.

Rival Christie's plans its jewellery sale in the Swiss city on July 22. Lots on offer at Sotheby's include a Cartier diamond bracelet with geometric shapes and leaves from the 1930s. "A beautiful thing ... People collect Cartier now of course, but these are the star pieces of the best period of Cartier production," Bennett said.

He added: "And, there is something that I really love, a very rare 100 carat sapphire, a cushion shape sapphire untreated, absolutely beautiful colour. It is from Sri Lanka. And you know, in my more than 40 years career I have never seen more than a couple of this size. It is very rare, it is almost like a magical size 100 carats." An emerald and diamond necklace which belonged to Consuelo Montagu (1853-1909), an American socialite who became Duchess of Manchester, is estimated to fetch 300,000-390,000 Swiss francs, Sotheby's said.

A step-cut blue diamond weighing 3.01 carats, graded fancy vivid, is estimated at 4.2 million - 6.3 million francs. A fancy intense pink diamond weighing 7 carats is estimated at 2.4 million - 3.4 million francs. "Pink is maybe the most, I would say the most popular of all the colours, maybe not the most valuable, but it is the most popular I think, because everybody likes pink diamonds," Bennett said.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

YSRC MLA tests positive for COVID-19 in AP

An MLA of the ruling YSR Congress on Monday tested positive for coronavirus in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. This is the first such case in the state where a legislator contracted the virus.His personal security officer also was ...

2016 honour killing case: Madras HC acquits woman's father, commutes death sentence of five

The Madras High Court on Monday acquitted a death row convict and commuted the capital punishment of five others to life imprisonment in a 2016 honour killing in Tirupur district in Tamil Nadu,where a Dalit man was hacked to death in broad ...

France, Germany appeal for swift EU deal on coronavirus recovery aid

France and Germany on Monday pressed for a quick agreement among European Union leaders on the size and payout details of a joint fund aimed at helping the hardest hit member states to recover more quickly from the coronavirus pandemic.Spea...

Death threat to UP CM: Lucknow court denies bail to accused

A Lucknow court on Monday rejected the bail plea of the man accused of issuing death threats to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on WhatsApp. The court of Additional Sessions Judge Durg Narayan Singh also denied bail to Sayed Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020