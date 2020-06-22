Left Menu
Development News Edition

RNG, Invictus win openers at Beyond Epic: China

Group A resumes play Tuesday with the winners' match between CDEC Gaming and Sparking Arrow Gaming and the losers' match between PSG.LGD and Team Aster. The $50,000 tournament features best-of-three matches until the grand final, which is set for June 28.The group stage runs through Thursday, with double-elimination playoffs to begin Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:19 IST
RNG, Invictus win openers at Beyond Epic: China
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Invictus Gaming and Royal Never Give Up swept their opening matches Monday in the eight-team online Beyond Epic: China event. Both Group B matches ended quickly. IG beat Vici Gaming with a pair of 33-minute wins, while RNG dispatched EHOME. Immortal in 32 and 33 minutes.

RNG and IG will meet Wednesday in the winners' match, with the two losers also facing off. Group A resumes play Tuesday with the winners' match between CDEC Gaming and Sparking Arrow Gaming and the losers' match between PSG.LGD and Team Aster.

The $50,000 tournament features best-of-three matches until the grand final, which is set for June 28. The group stage runs through Thursday, with double-elimination playoffs to begin Friday. The top two teams from each group advance to the upper bracket, with the bottom two teams eliminated.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonia writes to PM, seeks extension of free food grains to poor for 3 more months

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to extend by three more months the government provision to provide free food grains to the poor. In her letter, she said nearly three months sin...

SAT asks Axis bank, NSE to maintain status quo; to hear matter on Jul 3

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has directed Axis Bank and National Stock Exchange to maintain status quo in a matter pertaining to release of certain securities by the private lender, directed by NSE. The tribunal will hear the matte...

Banks sanction over Rs 75,000-cr loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

The finance ministry on Monday said banks have sanctioned over Rs 75,000 crore loans so far under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme ECLGS for the MSME sector reeling under stress due to the coronavirus-induced lockd...

YSRC MLA tests positive for COVID-19 in AP

An MLA of the ruling YSR Congress on Monday tested positive for coronavirus in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. This is the first such case in the state where a legislator contracted the virus.His personal security officer also was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020