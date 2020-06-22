RNG, Invictus win openers at Beyond Epic: China

Invictus Gaming and Royal Never Give Up swept their opening matches Monday in the eight-team online Beyond Epic: China event. Both Group B matches ended quickly. IG beat Vici Gaming with a pair of 33-minute wins, while RNG dispatched EHOME. Immortal in 32 and 33 minutes.

RNG and IG will meet Wednesday in the winners' match, with the two losers also facing off. Group A resumes play Tuesday with the winners' match between CDEC Gaming and Sparking Arrow Gaming and the losers' match between PSG.LGD and Team Aster.

The $50,000 tournament features best-of-three matches until the grand final, which is set for June 28. The group stage runs through Thursday, with double-elimination playoffs to begin Friday. The top two teams from each group advance to the upper bracket, with the bottom two teams eliminated.