Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justin Bieber says sexual assault accusation 'factually impossible'

Singer Justin Bieber has denied an accusation he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014, producing receipts and other evidence he said made it "factually impossible" he was staying in the Texas hotel where the incident is alleged to have taken place.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:48 IST
Justin Bieber says sexual assault accusation 'factually impossible'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Singer Justin Bieber has denied an accusation he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014, producing receipts and other evidence he said made it "factually impossible" he was staying in the Texas hotel where the incident is alleged to have taken place. "There is no truth to this story," the Canadian pop star, 26, wrote in a lengthy series of Twitter posts on Sunday. He said he would be taking legal action.

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action," Bieber added. Bieber, who shot to fame at age 13, was responding to an accusation on Saturday on Twitter by a woman called Danielle. Danielle wrote that she was sexually assaulted by the singer at a hotel in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014, after he made a surprise appearance at the South by Southwest music festival.

The Twitter posting has since been deleted and Danielle, who said she was 21 and Bieber was 20 at the time and that she was posting anonymously, could not be traced for further comment. Bieber on Sunday produced detailed hotel receipts, emails, and news reports that he said backed up his claim that he was staying with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez and other friends at different locations in Austin the day of the alleged assault.

The singer's representatives did not reply to a request for further comment on Monday. The "Love Yourself" singer married childhood sweetheart Hailey Baldwin in 2018 and in February released his first album in four years after canceling a world tour and retreating from the public eye to deal with depression and the effects of early fame.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonia writes to PM, seeks extension of free food grains to poor for 3 more months

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to extend by three more months the government provision to provide free food grains to the poor. In her letter, she said nearly three months sin...

SAT asks Axis bank, NSE to maintain status quo; to hear matter on Jul 3

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has directed Axis Bank and National Stock Exchange to maintain status quo in a matter pertaining to release of certain securities by the private lender, directed by NSE. The tribunal will hear the matte...

Banks sanction over Rs 75,000-cr loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

The finance ministry on Monday said banks have sanctioned over Rs 75,000 crore loans so far under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme ECLGS for the MSME sector reeling under stress due to the coronavirus-induced lockd...

YSRC MLA tests positive for COVID-19 in AP

An MLA of the ruling YSR Congress on Monday tested positive for coronavirus in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. This is the first such case in the state where a legislator contracted the virus.His personal security officer also was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020