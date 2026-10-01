Netanyahu says too early to tell who is behind foiled bid to crash Dubai-Tel Aviv flight

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 07:05 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 07:05 IST
Netanyahu says too early to tell who is behind foiled bid to crash Dubai-Tel Aviv flight

Israeli ​Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ​said on ‌Wednesday it ​was too early to say who was behind the ‌foiled bid to crash a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv but that Israel ‌would "possibly" be participating in the probe into ‌the incident. "It's too early to say, the attacking pilot is .. now being investigated in Saudi Arabia. ⁠I ​think he'll ⁠be taken to the Emirates, where he comes from, ⁠or at least where he left, where he ​flew off from, and we'll be ⁠following and possibly also participating in this investigation," Netanyahu ⁠said ​in an interview to Fox News host Sean Hannity on the network's "Hannity" ⁠program.

Netanyahu's comment came in response to a question ⁠about whether ⁠there was any indication of Iranian involvement in the incident.

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