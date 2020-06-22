Left Menu
Development News Edition

Construction of Austrian Holocaust victims' memorial begins

The FPO crashed out of government last year and Kurz now governs in coalition with the Greens. There are Holocaust memorials in Vienna but the only one naming the Jews who lived in Austria and were murdered is in the city's main synagogue.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:34 IST
Construction of Austrian Holocaust victims' memorial begins
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Construction of Austria's first public monument naming all the country's Holocaust victims began on Monday, a further step by Adolf Hitler's native land towards confronting an issue it has long struggled with. For decades after World War Two, Austria denied responsibility for crimes committed by the Nazis, arguing that it was their first victim despite the enthusiasm with which many citizens had welcomed annexation by Hitler's Germany in 1938.

The country now recognizes that Austrians were perpetrators as well as victims of Nazi crimes but it has not confronted that chapter of its history as openly or directly as Germany. "Berlin has one. Paris has one. Vienna had none. But the day has finally come today," Oskar Deutsch, president of the Jewish Community (IKG), the body officially representing Austria's Jews, said at a ceremony marking the start of construction work.

The new monument, located in a park next to Austria's central bank, will comprise a ring of upright stone slabs around an island of trees and will name all 64,259 Austrian victims of the Holocaust. It is due to be inaugurated in a year's time. "Remembering means commemorating the victims of the Shoah. This remembering and our history increase our responsibility, the responsibility daily and together to do everything to ensure that something like this never happens again," said Deutsch.

Ironically, the project was first backed in 2018 by a previous coalition government of current Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's conservatives and the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), which was founded in the 1950s by former Nazis and whose first leader had been an SS officer. Although the FPO says it has abandoned its anti-Semitic past and now denounces the Holocaust, it has been plagued by racism and anti-Semitism scandals, and the IKG still refuses to deal with party officials. The FPO crashed out of government last year and Kurz now governs in coalition with the Greens.

There are Holocaust memorials in Vienna but the only one naming the Jews who lived in Austria and were murdered is in the city's main synagogue.

TRENDING

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gautam Buddh Nagar records biggest single-day spike with 103 COVID cases, tally crosses 1,500

In the biggest single-day spike, Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 103 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the districts tally to 1,516, state health department data showed. A total of 71 patients were also discharged from hosp...

38-year-old woman raped on Rouse Avenue Court premises

A 38-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a room of the Rouse Avenue Court here, police said on Monday. The matter was reported on Monday and the accused has been arrested, they said.In her statement, the woman has alleged that the acc...

Mumbai-Bhopal flight develops snag in gear while landing

An Air India flight on Monday evening developed a technical snag in the gear while landing at Raja Bhoj airport here, an airline official said. The Mumbai-Bhopal flight AI-637 made a safe landing, he said, adding that there was no emergency...

Kerala CM requests Centre to resume flight services to Dubai

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged the Centre to resume flight services to Dubai after the gulf nation allowed its residents stuck abroad due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, to return to the emirate from Monday. In a lette...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020