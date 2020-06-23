Left Menu
Chinese, Indian militaries agree to "cool down" tensions at border

"The meeting showed that the two sides wish to control and alleviate the situation through dialogue and consultation," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters here. "During the meeting based on the consensus reached at the first commanders level meeting, the two sides have candid and in-depth exchange views on the outstanding issues and agreed to to necessary measures top cool down the situation," Zhao said on Monday's meeting.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Chinese and Indian armies have arrived at a consensus on the "outstanding issues" between them and agreed to take necessary measures to "cool down" the situation at their borders, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday. On Monday, Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of the 14 Corps, held a nearly 11-hour meeting with Commander of the Tibet Military District Maj Gen Liu Lin in an attempt to lower the temperature between the two sides.

The talks were held in the midst of escalating tension between the two countries following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley last week that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead. The commanders level meeting was held on June 22 and the two sides exchanged views. "The meeting showed that the two sides wish to control and alleviate the situation through dialogue and consultation," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters here.

"During the meeting based on the consensus reached the first commanders level meeting, the two sides have candid and in-depth exchange views on the outstanding issues and agreed to necessary measures top cool down the situation," Zhao said on Monday's meeting. "The two sides agreed to continue with the dialogues and joint work for the peace and tranquillity of the border areas," he said in response to questions.

On the question of the Indian Army saying both armies agreed to disengage the troops, the spokesman said, "the specific measures are under discussion by the border troops on the ground. I have no further information to release on this." Responding to a question on the Chinese casualties during the violent face-off with the Indian Army in eastern Ladakh on June 15, he said, China and India are in dialogue and talks with each other to resolve this issue through diplomatic and military channels. "As for what you saw in the media, for example, some people alleged that casualties on the Chinese amounted to 40. I can tell you for sure this is fake news," he added.

