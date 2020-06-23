Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: South Africa nearly a third of Africa's cases

South Africa's coronavirus cases have surpassed 100,000 as the country makes up close to one-third of all recorded infections on the African continent.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:17 IST
COVID-19: South Africa nearly a third of Africa's cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

South Africa's coronavirus cases have surpassed 100,000 as the country makes up close to one-third of all recorded infections on the African continent. The latest daily update shows a worrying new trend as Gauteng province, home to South Africa's economic hub of Johannesburg, has a higher number of new cases than the hotspot of Western Cape province centered on the city of Cape Town.

Virus cases in Gauteng, which also contains the capital, Pretoria, now make up more than one-fifth of South Africa's total. South Africa continues to loosen its lockdown despite the rise in cases because of economic pressure, with casinos and beauty parlors the latest businesses allowed to open.

Africa overall has more than 315,000 cases including more than 8,000 deaths. The true number of cases remains unknown because of the low level of testing on the continent due to a shortage of materials.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar Congress receives over three thousand nominations for single MLC seat

In a unique turn of events, the Bihar unit of Congress is facing a dilemma as it has received over three thousand applications for just one MLC seat in the state. Grassroot party workers, big leaders from the state and even former ministers...

Wasim Jaffer appointed head coach of Uttarakhand

By Vishesh Roy Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer has been appointed as the head coach of Uttarakhand for the upcoming domestic season.This will be the first stint of Jaffer as the coach of a state team. Jaffer confirmed his appointment as t...

Punjab: Private hospitals on strike over govt plan to implement Clinical Establishment Act

Private hospitals are observing a strike on Tuesday in response to the state governments plan to implement the Clinical Establishment Act in the state. Over 2,500 private hospitals have suspended all the services including emergency and OPD...

Banks to cut office space in London after COVID - minister

Some banks will cut office space in Londons financial district as the reset their operations following the COVID-19 pandemic, Britains financial services minister said on Tuesday.The bulk of staff at banks has been working from home since B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020