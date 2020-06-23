Russia assured ongoing defence contracts will be executed soon, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Yury Ivanovich Borisov in Moscow and the Russian government assured him that ongoing defence contracts will not just be maintained but will be executed soon. Addressing a press conference in Moscow after a meeting with Borisov, Rajnath Singh said "India' s new defence proposals have received a positive response from the Russian side."

"India-Russia relations are one of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Our defence relationship is one of its important pillars. I had an opportunity to review our defence relationship with Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and I thank him for the honour for visiting me in this hotel, despite the restrictions of the pandemic. My discussions were very positive and productive," Singh said, who is on a three days visit to Moscow to attend a military parade in Moscow on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War. "I have been assured that ongoing contracts will be maintained and not just maintained, in a number of cases will be taken forward in a shorter time. All our proposals have received a positive response from the Russian side. I am fully satisfied with my discussions," he added.

Singh said that his visit to Moscow is the first foreign visit from India of an official delegation after the COVID pandemic and it is a sign of special friendship between the two countries. "I pay my tribute to the Russian soldiers who were killed during World War II. Lakhs of Indian soldiers also participated in this war and we also suffered casualties, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Rajnath Singh said that his visit to Moscow after COVID19 shows the special relationship between both the countries While talking about Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar meeting with his counterpart Deputy Defence Minister AV Fomin, the minister said Moscow and New Delhi look to future cooperation in the spirit of our special friendship.

"Earlier this morning, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar had discussions with his counterpart Deputy Defence Minister AV Fomin. I can say with confidence that the traditional friendship between India & Russia remains strong. Our mutual interests are solid and we look to future cooperation in the spirit of our special friendship," Rajnath said. (ANI)