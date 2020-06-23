Left Menu
Development News Edition

Astralis' dev1ce: gla1ve to return in August

Lukas "gla1ve" Rossander is expected to return to Astralis' Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team in August, teammate Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz announced on HLTV's Confirmed podcast. "You can pressure people too hard again and you will have an even harder time coming back." Both gla1ve, 25, and Xyp9x have been with Astralis since 2016. --Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:46 IST
Astralis' dev1ce: gla1ve to return in August

Lukas "gla1ve" Rossander is expected to return to Astralis' Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team in August, teammate Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz announced on HLTV's Confirmed podcast. Both gla1ve and Andreas "Xyp9x" Hojsleth cited stress and burnout for their reasons to leave the team in May. The comeback of the 24-year-old Xyp9x remains in question, per dev1ce.

"It's an issue you have to be really careful with," dev1ce said. "You can pressure people too hard again and you will have an even harder time coming back." Both gla1ve, 25, and Xyp9x have been with Astralis since 2016.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

IAMAI sets up founders' community to promote new-age Indian brands

Industry body IAMAI on Tuesday said it has set up a founders community of direct-to-consumer Indian brands to promote new-age Indian brands across segments such as food, consumer durables, electronics, fashion and FMCG. The unifying feature...

Habitual criminal killed in Nagpur city

A habitual offender was killed by four men in Sakkardara area of Nagpur city in the wee hours of Tuesday, the police said. Kartik Choubey 24, Shahbaz alias Babu Mustafa Khan 25, Raja alias Sahil Sheikh Baba 25 and Mrinal Shirish Bhapkar 25 ...

820 new coronavirus cases found in Pune district

Pune district reported 820 new coronavirus patients since previous evening, taking the count of cases to 16,851, a health official said on Tuesday. The death toll due to the pandemic in the district reached 617 with 13 patients succumbing d...

Africa's 1st COVID-19 vaccine trial starting

Researchers in South Africa say the first COVID-19 vaccine trial on the African continent is set to get underway on Wednesday. The University of the Witwatersrand says the vaccine developed by University of Oxford researchers is already bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020