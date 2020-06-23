Astralis' dev1ce: gla1ve to return in August

Lukas "gla1ve" Rossander is expected to return to Astralis' Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team in August, teammate Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz announced on HLTV's Confirmed podcast. Both gla1ve and Andreas "Xyp9x" Hojsleth cited stress and burnout for their reasons to leave the team in May. The comeback of the 24-year-old Xyp9x remains in question, per dev1ce.

"It's an issue you have to be really careful with," dev1ce said. "You can pressure people too hard again and you will have an even harder time coming back." Both gla1ve, 25, and Xyp9x have been with Astralis since 2016.

--Field Level Media