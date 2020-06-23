Mourners at historic church remember Rayshard Brooks, Black man shot by Atlanta police

Around 200 mourners filled the pews of a historic Atlanta church on Tuesday for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot and killed by police outside a fast-food restaurant nearly two weeks ago. Brooks' death after being shot twice in the back, with one round piercing his heart, heightened tensions over racism in the United States and police brutality that have raged since the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Following a procession with a white hearse carrying Brooks' body, 200 family and friends filed into the Ebenezer Baptist Church for the invitation-only service. Some bystanders stopped and faced the procession, raising clenched fists in the air. All wearing masks because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, those who were closest to the 27-year old father of three young girls took up just one tenth of the capacity of the cavernous church, allowing some measure of social distancing. Dressed in white, Brooks' widow, Tomika Miller, sat in the front with her daughter on her lap.

While a time for mourning, the church also billed the service as a celebration of Brooks' life. The Martin Luther King, Sr. Choir performed the gospel anthem "Perfect Peace" before preachers and family called for healing and change. "God, we pray that there will be systemic change in our world today," Bishop Dale C. Bronner, Senior Pastor at Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, imploring for changes in laws and society so that Brooks' death not be in vain.

Ambrea Mikolajczyk, a colleague, and friend, described Brooks as a loving family man who was always looking out for others in the community, and that she believed his death on June 12 would help pave the way for police reforms. "There is a movement, a shift in the atmosphere. For this will be his legacy," Mikolajczyk said. "You can never dim his light. It will forever shine so very bright."

Some police supporters have called the shooting of Brooks justified, citing video appearing to show him firing a Taser at the officer before being shot. But his death nevertheless set off a wave of protests in Atlanta, breathing new life into historic, nationwide demonstrations following Floyd's death. The site of the funeral is a testament to the gravity of the moment. Ebenezer Baptist was where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the leader of the Black civil rights movement until his assassination in 1968, once preached and where his body is laid to rest.

King's daughter, Bernice King, a reverend who serves as chief executive of the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta, will offer remarks. Reverend Raphael Warnock, a pastor at Ebenezer Baptist and a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, will give the eulogy. Paul Howard, the Fulton County District Attorney, has pursued the case aggressively, arguing that Brooks was not a threat even as he ran away with a Taser stun gun he had taken from one of the officers during an attempted arrest.

The Atlanta police officer who shot Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, 27, was fired and charged with murder. A second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, 26, was placed on administrative duty and charged with aggravated assault. The city's police chief resigned. There were more than 100 members of the media outside the church, fenced in by metal barriers usually used by police for crowd control. On the far side of the church, under a big tent, about 50 people sitting in folding chairs watched the service on a jumbotron.

Donald Bennett, 60, a maintenance worker from Atlanta, brought his two grandchildren to watch the service even though they don't know Brooks or his family. "My grandkids need to see this," he said. "This is history right here happening."