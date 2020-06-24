EG sever ties with GranDgranT after sexual harassment accusations

Evil Geniuses severed ties with Dota 2 caster Grant "GranDgranT" Harris after multiple accusations of sexual harassment against him. "Effective immediately, Grant 'GranDgranT' Harris has been released and is no longer a member of Evil Geniuses," the organization announced Monday evening on Twitter. "We have a zero-tolerance workplace policy, and take any accusation of harassment, or a violation of our policies handbook, seriously."

On Sunday, Dota 2 caster "cofactorstrudel" posted on Twitter, accusing GranDgranT of refusing to let go of her hand after he had been drinking at an after party for The International 7 in August of 2017. GranDgranT, 30, confirmed the story and apologized on Twitter.

On Monday, Dota 2 coach and analyst Anthony "Scantzor" Hodgson wrote on Twitter that GranDgranT "has for years shown a consistent pattern of behavior of harassing & degrading women," referencing a specific instance with caster Natalie "LlamaDownUnder". Later Monday, before EG's announcement, GranDgranT tweeted a broader apology, saying he is leaving the esports scene, perhaps for good.

"I just want to apologize to everyone in the Dota Scene, the things I have done in the past really are Just horrible to look back on," he wrote. "I have worked on myself over the last few years, and have tried to better understand people and better understand me. But the unfortunate reality of it all is that, that does not make up for the past and What I did. I don't want people to flame other people, I was the one who brought this upon myself and truly do apologize to the people ive hurt. "ill be Leaving Dota and the Esports Scene For A long time if not permanent. I don't want to make this about me though, I want to say, I hope the people who don't feel safe do feel safer, and I hope Dota becomes an overall better esport over the upcoming years."

GranDgranT had been streaming for EG since 2017.