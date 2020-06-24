Left Menu
Development News Edition

EG sever ties with GranDgranT after sexual harassment accusations

Later Monday, before EG's announcement, GranDgranT tweeted a broader apology, saying he is leaving the esports scene, perhaps for good. "I just want to apologize to everyone in the Dota Scene, the things I have done in the past really are Just horrible to look back on," he wrote.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 00:16 IST
EG sever ties with GranDgranT after sexual harassment accusations
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Evil Geniuses severed ties with Dota 2 caster Grant "GranDgranT" Harris after multiple accusations of sexual harassment against him. "Effective immediately, Grant 'GranDgranT' Harris has been released and is no longer a member of Evil Geniuses," the organization announced Monday evening on Twitter. "We have a zero-tolerance workplace policy, and take any accusation of harassment, or a violation of our policies handbook, seriously."

On Sunday, Dota 2 caster "cofactorstrudel" posted on Twitter, accusing GranDgranT of refusing to let go of her hand after he had been drinking at an after party for The International 7 in August of 2017. GranDgranT, 30, confirmed the story and apologized on Twitter.

On Monday, Dota 2 coach and analyst Anthony "Scantzor" Hodgson wrote on Twitter that GranDgranT "has for years shown a consistent pattern of behavior of harassing & degrading women," referencing a specific instance with caster Natalie "LlamaDownUnder". Later Monday, before EG's announcement, GranDgranT tweeted a broader apology, saying he is leaving the esports scene, perhaps for good.

"I just want to apologize to everyone in the Dota Scene, the things I have done in the past really are Just horrible to look back on," he wrote. "I have worked on myself over the last few years, and have tried to better understand people and better understand me. But the unfortunate reality of it all is that, that does not make up for the past and What I did. I don't want people to flame other people, I was the one who brought this upon myself and truly do apologize to the people ive hurt. "ill be Leaving Dota and the Esports Scene For A long time if not permanent. I don't want to make this about me though, I want to say, I hope the people who don't feel safe do feel safer, and I hope Dota becomes an overall better esport over the upcoming years."

GranDgranT had been streaming for EG since 2017.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi WCD minister inspects shelter and observational homes

Delhi Minister for Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of shelter and observational homes in the national capital. He said inspections are necessary to ensure incidents like those repor...

LGBT+ stars parade rainbow-dressed pooches in Pride dog show

LGBT celebrities will join other dog lovers parading their pets in a virtual dog show for charity this month with a special category to celebrate Pride.With hundreds of dog shows and Pride parades canceled due to the coronavirus, the charit...

India to withdraw 55 officials from its mission in Islamabad in next seven days

India will withdraw 55 of its officials working at its High Commission in Islamabad following a decision earlier in the day to reduce the staff by 50 per cent, said a source familiar with the development. ANI has learnt that it has been mut...

U.S. Republican lawmakers urge Trump to reconsider Germany troop reduction plan

A group of House of Representatives Republicans urged President Donald Trump on Tuesday to reconsider his decision to cut the number of U.S. troops in Germany, saying their presence is the backbone of NATOs deterrent against Russian aggress...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020