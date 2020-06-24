Left Menu
Development News Edition

Street 'was like chewing gum' as major quake hits southern Mexico, at least two killed

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck southern Mexico's Pacific coast on Tuesday, killing at least two people, buckling paved roads, and cutting off isolated villages.Neighbors screamed in terror and some shouted out warnings to run from the electricity poles that looked poised to fall, said Candelaria, who works in telecommunications marketing. Quakes of magnitudes over 7 are major earthquakes capable of widespread, heavy damage.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-06-2020 01:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 01:21 IST
Street 'was like chewing gum' as major quake hits southern Mexico, at least two killed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck southern Mexico's Pacific coast on Tuesday, killing at least two people, buckling paved roads, and cutting off isolated villages. The fatalities were near the quake's epicenter in Oaxaca, a mountainous state known for its coffee, mescal and Spanish colonial architecture.

Rockfalls blocked the winding mountain roads between the state capital of Oaxaca City and the coast. A clinic and other buildings in hill villages near the epicenter were severely damaged, images on social media showed. Buildings hundreds of miles away in Mexico City shook strongly and people ran out into the streets when an early warning seismic alarm sounded. Videos on social media showed water that apparently came from rooftop pools cascading down residential buildings.

The quake triggered a small tsunami on the Oaxaca coast but there were no immediate signs of casualties. The country's seismological service said the sea level rose 60 centimeters (2 feet) at Huatulco beach, normally a popular destination for U.S. and Canadian tourists but quieter now due to the coronavirus pandemic. Miguel Candelaria, 30, was working at his computer in his family home in the Oaxaca town of Juchitan when the ground began to tremble. He ran outside with relatives, but they had to stop in the middle of the street as the pavement buckled and rocked.

"We couldn't walk... the street was like chewing gum," said Candelaria, 30. Neighbors screamed in terror and some shouted out warnings to run from the electricity poles that looked poised to fall, said Candelaria, who works in telecommunications marketing.

Quakes of magnitudes over 7 are major earthquakes capable of widespread, heavy damage. A 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck central Mexico in 2017 killed 355 people in the capital and the surrounding states. MEXICO CITY SHAKES

Helicopters flew low over the Roma and Condesa districts of Mexico City on Tuesday, looking for damage in streets where many buildings still show the scars of the 2017 quake. The city's mayor said there were two people injured but no major damage from the quake, which hit as millions of people were at home in lockdown due to the coronavirus.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had warned that the Pacific coasts of Mexico and Central and South America faced a possible tsunami but later said the danger had passed. The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of Tuesday's quake was located 69 km (43 miles) northeast of the town of Pochutla.

It was very shallow, only 26 km (16 miles) below the earth's surface, which would have amplified the shaking. Near to the epicenter, Magdalena Castellanos Fermin was in the village of Santiago Astata when the quake struck, sending large rocks tumbling down from the hillside and alarming residents, she told Reuters by telephone.

"It was really intense, really strong," she said.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Tennis-'Irresponsible' Djokovic slammed after testing positive for COVID-19

World number one Novak Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, days after he hosted a number of players in the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.Djokovic was criticized for hosting the tournament amid a pandemi...

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher on recovery hopes, Nasdaq hits another record

Wall Streets three major indexes closed higher on Tuesday as improving economic data and the prospect of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a swift recovery, while a jump in technology shares powered the Nasdaq to another record high. While a...

Soccer-Benfica's title hopes hit in 4-3 defeat to Santa Clara

Benfica suffered a shock 4-3 home defeat to unfancied Santa Clara on Tuesday, dealing a blow to their hopes of winning a sixth Portuguese league title in seven years. The result left Benfica top on 64 points from 28 games but their perennia...

Nigma clinch Group A at Beyond Epic - EU/CIS

Team Nigma swept their final group match on Tuesday to secure the top spot in Group A at the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region event. Nigma 4-1 won 2-0 against Team Secret 2-1, who had done Nigma a favo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020