Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black artists call on Hollywood to prove Black Lives Matter

Specific demands included abolishing the employment of police officers on sets and putting pressure on Los Angeles city authorities to reduce budgets for policing. It called on the movie and television industry to "end the intentional glorification of police brutality and corruption in our storytelling" and for studios to employ more Black people with executive, budget and green lighting powers.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-06-2020 02:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 02:03 IST
Black artists call on Hollywood to prove Black Lives Matter
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than 300 Black actors and filmmakers, including Idris Elba, Queen Latifah, and Billy Porter, on Tuesday, asked Hollywood to divest in the police and invest in anti-racist content. An open letter addressed to "Our Allies in Hollywood" attacked what it called the industry's "legacy of white supremacy" and said Hollywood "encourages the epidemic of police violence and culture of anti-Blackness."

The letter, organized by the group Hollywood 4 Black Lives, was written in the midst of a cultural and political reckoning in the United States about systemic racism and mass protests about the killing of Black people by police. Specific demands included abolishing the employment of police officers on sets and putting pressure on Los Angeles city authorities to reduce budgets for policing.

It called on the movie and television industry to "end the intentional glorification of police brutality and corruption in our storytelling" and for studios to employ more Black people with executive, budget, and green lighting powers. Long-running police TV shows "Live PD" and "Cops" were canceled earlier this month. Multiple celebrities, including talk show, host Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, and "30 Rock" creator Tina Fey have issued public apologies for wearing blackface or depicting white characters made up as Black people.

"It is time for Hollywood to acknowledge its role and take on the responsibility of repairing the damage and being a proactive part of the change," Tuesday's letter said. According to a report on diversity in Hollywood published in February by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), people of color took 27.6% of lead roles in top films for 2019, almost triple the percentage in 2011.

Heads of movie studios were 91% white and 82% male, according to the UCLA report. Signatories to Tuesday's letter included campaign groups Black Lives Matter and Color of Change, as well as actors Viola Davis, Tiffany Haddish, Janelle Monae, Mahershala Ali, Laverne Cox, Cynthia Erivo and "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea suspends military action plans against S.Korea -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has chaired a meeting of the ruling partys Central Military Commission and decided to suspend military action plans against South Korea, official KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday.The meeting also discus...

Top Los Angeles city official arrested on racketeering charges

A Los Angeles city councilman was arrested on racketeering charges on Tuesday, with prosecutors saying he ran his office as a money-making criminal enterprise, taking bribes from Chinese real estate developers and others in exchange for pol...

U.S. offers Brazil funding to buy 5G gear from Huawei rivals -diplomat

The U.S. government is prepared to help finance in telecom companies in Brazil and other countries to acquire fifth-generation technology that is not provided by untrusted Chinese companies, its top diplomat in Brazil said on Tuesday. Ambas...

Biden's first campaign fundraiser with Obama raises $7.6 million

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens first 2020 fundraiser with former President Barack Obama raised 7.6 million from more than 175,000 people on Tuesday, the campaign said, the most Biden has collected at a single event thus f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020