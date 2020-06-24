Eden Esports unveils 10-week, $400K CS:GO event

Eden Esports on Tuesday announced a new 10-week Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament that kicks off June 30 and will dole out $40,000 in prize money each week. Titled Eden Arena: Malta Vibes, the online tournament will employ the same format as Eden's Home Sweet Home Cup series, which ended in mid-June. Sixteen teams will compete each week in a GSL group stage followed by a best-of-three, single-elimination playoffs bracket.

The winners of each weekly tournament will get a free bootcamp package with a stay in the five-star InterContinental Malta hotel and the right to use it anytime during the next year after the competition, Eden posted on its website. The tournament runs through Sept. 6.

--Field Level Media