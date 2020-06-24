Left Menu
People News Roundup: Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with rape and sexual assault and more

People News Roundup: Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with rape and sexual assault and more
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with rape and sexual assault

Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth in incidents in West Hollywood from 2014 to 2019, the Los Angeles County district attorney said on Tuesday. Jeremy, 67, is among the biggest names in the pornography industry, having appeared in more than 2,000 adult films starting in the 1970s.

