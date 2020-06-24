Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arab League urges Libya cease-fire amid fears of wider war

Following an emergency meeting requested by Egypt, Arab League foreign ministers warned against a “continuation of military action that alters existing front lines." The statement came as a coalition of Turkish-backed forces based in the capital, Tripoli, pushed toward the key coastal city of Sirte. Over years of war, Libya has become divided between west and east, with the United Nations-supported government based in Tripoli, in the west.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 24-06-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 11:35 IST
Arab League urges Libya cease-fire amid fears of wider war
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Arab League on Tuesday pressed Libya's warring parties and their foreign backers to halt fighting and restart peace talks, as regional tensions threaten a new escalation in the oil-rich country's years-long conflict. Following an emergency meeting requested by Egypt, Arab League foreign ministers warned against a "continuation of military action that alters existing front lines." The statement came as a coalition of Turkish-backed forces based in the capital, Tripoli, pushed toward the key coastal city of Sirte.

Over the years of war, Libya has become divided between west and east, with the United Nations-supported government based in Tripoli, in the west. Rival military commander Khalifa Hifter is based in the eastern city of Benghazi. Turkey has escalated its support in recent months for the Tripoli-based government, supplying armed drones, military experts, and thousands of Syrian fighters to shore up its presence in the eastern Mediterranean. Its efforts have rattled its regional rivals, especially Egypt, which shares a long and porous desert border with Libya.

Retaking Sirte, the birthplace of former dictator Moammar Gadhafi would open the door for Turkish-backed forces to advance even farther eastward, to potentially control vital oil installations, terminals and fields now under Hifter's control. The refusal by Tripoli and the Turkish-backed forces to back down stirred fears of a wider war over the weekend when Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi called Sirte a "red line" and threatened to intervene directly on behalf of Hifter's forces if the city came under attack.

"All of our forces are working hard at preparations for the operation to liberate Sirte," said Mustafa al-Mujie, a spokesman for the Tripoli forces, on Tuesday. "We are sending reinforcements and expect the offensive to launch very soon." Tripoli forces have also vowed to capture al-Jufra, Hifter's airbase in central Libya, where the U.S. military has accused Russia of sending at least 14 fighter jets.

In recent months, Turkish-backed Tripoli militias have turned the war's momentum against Hifter, compelling his forces to retreat from most of the territory they seized since starting their campaign to capture the capital in April last year. Hifter and his foreign backers, including Egypt, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates, have pushed for a return to the negotiating table to stem their losses and head off a larger conflagration.

The Arab League ministers expressed "grave concern" over a military escalation that "threatens the security of the entire region," and emphasized the need to "stop foreign interference, whatever its type or source." They appealed for an immediate return to U.N.-mediated cease-fire talks and for all foreign forces to be sent out of Libya - a daunting task in a country where thousands of mercenaries, mainly from Syria, have been deployed to both sides of the battlefield.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

'#BlackAF' renewed for second season by Netflix

BlackAF, starring Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones, will return for another season, Netflix has announced. Created by Barris, who is best known for Black-ish, the renewed comedy series explores themes of parenting, relationships, race and cul...

BJP announces two candidates for Bihar MLC elections

The Central Election Committee of BJP announced Samrat Chaudhary and Sanjay Prakash as its candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council MLC elections in Bihar on Wednesday. The announcement of the names of the two candidates was done thr...

French industrial confidence improves less than expected in June

French industrial confidence rose in June from depths plumbed during the countrys coronavirus lockdown although not by as much as expected, a monthly survey showed on Wednesday. The INSEE official stats agency said its index of industrial m...

Nucleus Research Recognizes Infor as Leader in Workforce Management in Latest Value Matrix

Report highlights industry-tailored solutions, AI capabilities and ease of useMumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced that Infor Workforce Management...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020