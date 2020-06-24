Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya reports biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases

The National Center for Disease Control is one the few state institutions to bridge the country's divide. Libya's case count has more than quadrupled in the last few weeks, largely due to its repatriation of stranded citizens from abroad.

PTI | Tripoli | Updated: 24-06-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 14:19 IST
Libya reports biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

War-ravaged Libya has reported its biggest daily increase yet in coronavirus infections and deaths, raising fears that a major outbreak could overwhelm its health system, left in shambles by nine years of conflict. Libya's National Center for Disease Control announced 639 total virus cases, including 17 fatalities, after recording 44 new virus cases and four deaths on Tuesday. With such little testing, experts believe the number could be higher.

The North African country has become split between rival administrations in the east and west, each supported by an array of fractious militias and foreign powers. The National Center for Disease Control is one of the few state institutions to bridge the country's divide.

Libya's case count has more than quadrupled in the last few weeks, largely due to its repatriation of stranded citizens from abroad. An alarming hot spot is the city of Sabha in the remote southern desert, where health facilities are drastically under-equipped and many citizens remain uninformed.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Recycling of material should be implemented to reduce dredging cost: Mandaviya

Minister of State for Shipping IC Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today chaired a video conference, for recycling of dredging material with officials of Ministry of Shipping, Dredging Corporation of India, Indian Port Association, Inland Waterways A...

India's Vaishali qualifies for Speed Chess Championship GP; joins Humpy, Harika

Indias International Master R Vaishali has qualified for the FIDE Chess.com Womens Speed Chess Championship Grand Prix which begins later on Wednesday. The Chennai player, sister of young chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, joins Indias top two...

Blaze causes major damage to Unicharm factory in India

A fire at an Indian factory owned by a subsidiary of Japans Unicharm Corporation caused huge damage on Wednesday, officials said.Rajesh Bhatt, a senior official at Ahmedabads municipal fire service, told Reuters that about 125 staff and 31 ...

EdgeVerve Positioned as a 'Leader' in Process Discovery and Mining by NelsonHall

BENGALURU, India, June 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, was recently positioned as a Leader in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation And Assessment Tool NEAT, 2020 in the Automation Focus market se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020