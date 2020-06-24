Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian security agencies are effective in disrupting terror threats despite some gaps: US report

In 2019, India suffered terrorist attacks in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and parts of central India, the annual Country Reports on Terrorism released by the State Department said. "The Government of India continued to apply sustained pressure to detect, disrupt, and degrade terrorist activities within its borders,” it said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 20:25 IST
Indian security agencies are effective in disrupting terror threats despite some gaps: US report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India applied sustained pressure to "detect, disrupt, and degrade" terrorist activities within its borders in 2019 and its security agencies are effective in disrupting terror threats despite some gaps in intelligence and information sharing, according to a US report on Wednesday. In 2019, India suffered terrorist attacks in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and parts of central India, the annual Country Reports on Terrorism released by the State Department said.

"The Government of India continued to apply sustained pressure to detect, disrupt, and degrade terrorist activities within its borders," it said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Indian leaders made numerous statements to condemn domestic terrorist attacks and bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorism, in cooperation with the United States and other like-minded countries, it added.

Indian security agencies, the report said, are effective in disrupting terror threats despite some gaps in intelligence and information sharing. "The United States and India increased CT cooperation in 2019," the State Department said.

In March, the US and India held the annual Counterterrorism Joint Working Group in Washington, DC, meeting concurrently with the second US-India Designations Dialogue. Both countries announced their intent to prevent terrorists from obtaining access to weapons of mass destruction and underscored their respective commitments to the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions No 2396.

In December, the United States hosted the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, in which the ministers called for concerted action against all terrorist networks, including Al-Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, HQN (the Haqqani network), Hizb-ul Mujahideen, and Tehrik-i-Taliban, the report noted. Referring to the changes made in the counter-terrorism laws, the report said that the newly amended NIA Act can further improve bilateral law enforcement cooperation.

"The efficacy and impact of the newly amended laws will likely be tested in ongoing terrorism cases in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as cases involving what India characterizes as 'left-wing extremists," and cases involving insurgencies in Northeast India,' it said. In August, India amended the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act of 1967 to authorize the designation of individuals as terrorists – which it did a month later by designating four terrorists, including the leaders of LeT and JeM.

The Parliament also amended the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act of 2008 to provide the NIA with the ability to investigate terrorism cases overseas, it said. The NIA Act was enacted in the aftermath of the Mumbai terrorist attacks of 2008. A decade later, the Act was amended with the objective of speedy investigation and prosecution of certain offenses, including those committed outside India. The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by Lok Sabha on July 15, 2019, and by Rajya Sabha on July 17, 2019.

In 2016, India and the United States signed an arrangement to exchange terrorism screening information, and India continues to work on implementation. According to the report, India and the US are engaged to improve border security and information-sharing capabilities.

India is in the process of improving its ability to detect and deter terrorist travel by using watchlists, implementing biographic and biometric screening capabilities at ports of entry, and expanding information sharing, it said.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Artisanal miner in Tanzania finds large rare gemstones worth $3.3 million

A Tanzanian subsistence miner hit the jackpot on Wednesday after the government handed him a cheque for 7.74 billion Tanzanian shillings 3.35 million for the two largest tanzanite gemstones ever found.The two dark violet-blue gemstones, eac...

Army Chief awards 5 soldiers for valiantly fighting Chinese troops in Galwan and Pangong Tso

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Wednesday awarded Commendation Cards to five Indian Army soldiers for displaying exemplary grit and courage in dealing with Chinese troops in two separate clashes in Pangong lake and Galwan Valley in eastern L...

J-K reports 186 new COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 186 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 6,422, as per information provided by the J-K government. While 28 COVID-19 cases were from the Jammu division, th...

DJB vice chairman inspects water supply at 10000-bed COVID care centre in Chattarpur

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Wednesday inspected water supply engineering works undertaken by the DJB at the 10,000-bed COVID care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chattarpur area here. The DJB has carried out enginee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020