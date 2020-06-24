Turkish soldier killed after coming under fire from across border with Iran

One Turkish soldier was killed and two others were wounded in southeast Turkey as they came under fire from the Iranian side of the border, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement that did not say who had shot at its soldiers.

The soldiers were conducting a reconnaissance and surveillance mission in the border town of Yuksekova in the southeastern province of Hakkari, the ministry said. Turkey has been fighting against the Kurdish militant group PKK along its borders with Syria and Iraq for several decades.

Responding to the incident, Iran called for global cooperation in the fight against terrorism. "As we have announced many times, the fight against terrorism must be a global action and it's necessary for all countries to be committed to this matter," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement posted on the ministry website.