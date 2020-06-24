Team Dynamics post second win at LCK Summer Split

Team Dynamics and KT Rolster opened Week 2 action with victories Wednesday in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split. Dynamics (2-1) posted a 2-1 win against SeolHaeOne Prince (1-2), while KT Rolster (1-2) swept last place Hanwha Life Esports (3-0).

Dynamics won the first map behind an MVP effort by top laner Jae-won "Rich" Lee, but SeolHaeOne Prince evened the match thanks to an MVP performance from top laner Ik-soo "ikssu" Jeon. Rich closed out the win for Dynamics with another MVP showing. The MVPs for KT Rolster were support Jong-ik "TusiN" Park and top laner Kyung-ho "Smeb" Song.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format, with all matches best-of-three. When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 2 play continues Thursday with two matches: DRX vs. SANDBOX Gaming and DAMWON Gaming vs. Gen.G. LCK Summer Split standings through Wednesday (record, map differential):

1. DAMWON Gaming, 2-0, +4 2. Afreeca Freecs, 2-0, +3

3. DRX, 2-0, +2 4. Team Dynamics, 2-1, +2

T5. Gen.G, 1-1, 0 T5. T1, 1-1, 0

7. KT Rolster, 1-2, -1 8. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-2, -2

9. SANDBOX Gaming, 0-2, -4 10. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-3, -4