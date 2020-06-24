Sirius, SAG win on opening day of DPL-CDA Season 2

Sirius Gaming and Sparking Arrow Gaming were the winners on Wednesday as the DPL-CDA Professional League kicked off Season 2. Sirius posted a 2-1 victory against EHOME, sandwiching 37- and 34-minute wins around a 27-minute loss.

SAG swept PSG.LGD in 36 and 38 minutes. The 10-team online Dota 2 event in China features a prize pool of approximately $185,000 USD. All teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top eight advancing to the double-elimination playoffs. All matches are best of three except the best-of-five grand final scheduled for July 26.

The action continues Thursday with Vici Gaming facing iG Vitality and PSG.LGD taking on CDEC Gaming. The DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 standings through Wednesday, with match record and game record:

1. Sparking Arrow Gaming, 1-0, 2-0 2. Sirius Gaming, 1-0, 2-1

T3. CDEC Gaming, 0-0, 0-0 T3. iG Vitality, 0-0, 0-0

T3. Invictus Gaming, 0-0, 0-0 T3. Royal Never Give Up, 0-0, 0-0

T3. Team Aster, 0-0, 0-0 T3. Vici Gaming, 0-0, 0-0

9. EHOME, 0-1, 1-2 10. PSG.LGD, 0-1, 0-2