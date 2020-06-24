WHO predicts global covid cases to reach 10 million within next week

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom said on Wednesday that he expects the number of novel coronavirus cases around the world to reach 10 million next week. "We expect to reach a total of 10 million cases within next week. This is a sober reminder that even as we continue research and development into vaccines and therapeutics, we've an urgent responsibility to do everything we can with the tools we've now to suppress transmission and save lives," said Tedros Adhanom, Director General of the global health agency.

The global tally of covid cases has already reached 9.3 million, with 133,326 cases recorded over the past day. Over the past 24 hours, 3,847 people died from COVID-19 worldwide, taking the cumulative death toll to 469,587 fatalities, according to the report.

The global case total has now reached 8,993,659. The United States remains the country with the highest count of cases and fatalities -- 2.3 million and 119,761, respectively. (ANI)