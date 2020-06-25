Left Menu
Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid tests negative for coronavirus

Pakistan Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday after he had undergone self-isolation for two weeks since contracting the infection.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-06-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:41 IST
Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid tests negative for coronavirus
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday after he had undergone self-isolation for two weeks since contracting the infection. The minister was under treatment at the Combined Military Hospital and was discharged today after the negative test results, Geo News reported.

Rashid tested positive for COVID-19 on June 8, the railway's ministry had reported. According to a statement by the ministry, Rashid was showing no symptoms of the virus. However, he had undergone self-isolation for two weeks.

Pakistan has confirmed 148 deaths in a single day due to coronavirus as the number of positive cases surged to 192,970. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 3,903. According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,044 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

