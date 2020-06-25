Left Menu
China's Huawei to build 1 bln pound research facility in England

British officials are currently reviewing how best to securely deploy Huawei equipment in the country's 5G networks, after granting the Chinese firm a limited role in January. ($1 = 0.8045 pounds)

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:43 IST
China's Huawei Technologies said on Thursday it had received planning permission to build a 1 billion pound ($1.24 billion) research and development facility in England. The facility will employee around 400 people and focus on the production of optical devices for use in fibre-optic communication systems, the company said in a statement.

"The UK is home to a vibrant and open market, as well as some of the best talent the world has to offer," said Huawei Vice President Victor Zhang. British officials are currently reviewing how best to securely deploy Huawei equipment in the country's 5G networks, after granting the Chinese firm a limited role in January.

