Fnatic, NEW kick off SEA League Week 2 with wins

Fnatic made a successful debut in ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League action on Thursday, sweeping Team Adroit in opening-day play of the tournament's second week. Fnatic gained three points with the win, moving them into fourth place in the standings, one point behind Adroit. In Week 1, Adroit had four ties, each worth one point.

NEW Esports took over first place with a sweep of Neon Esports, one point ahead of T1. BOOM Esports and Reality Rift played to a 1-1 tie in the first tournament match for BOOM.

The $100,000 online tournament features 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Seven teams received invitations, and three teams reached the event through two qualifiers. The round-robin group stage runs through July 12, with all matches best-of-two.

Two teams will be eliminated during the group stage. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs' upper bracket, and the fifth- through eighth-place teams will move on to the lower bracket. The double-elimination playoffs will be held July 15-19. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final, which is best-of-five. Week 2 play continues Friday with Execration meeting TNC Predator, Neon taking on BOOM and T1 contesting Fnatic.

ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League standings, with match record (W-L-T), game record and points, through Thursday: 1. NEW Esports, 2-0-2, (6-2), 8

2. T1, 2-1-1, (5-3), 7 3. Team Adroit, 0-1-4, (4-6), 4

4. Fnatic, 1-0-0, (2-0), 3 T5. Reality Rift, 0-1-2, (2-4), 2

T5. TNC Predator, 0-0-2, (2-2), 2 T7. BOOM Esports, 0-0-1, (1-1), 1

T7. Execration, 0-1-1, (1-3), 1 T7. Neon Esports, 0-1-1, (1-3), 1

8. Geek Fam, 0-0-0, (0-0), 0