DRX move to 3-0 in LCK Summer Split

DRX won their third straight, besting SANDBOX Gaming 2-1, on Thursday to remain undefeated in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split. DRX moved to 3-0 and into first place as Week 2 continued, behind MVP performances from top laner Hyeon-joon "Doran" Choi and bot laner Hyuk-kyu "Deft" Kim. SANDBOX dropped to 0-3 with the loss.

In Thursday's other action, DAMWON Gaming (2-1) dropped their first match, losing to Gen.G (2-1). Top laner Kwang-hee "Rascal" Kim and bot laner Jae-hyuk "Ruler" Park won MVP honors for Gen.G. Bot laner Geom-su "Route" Moon of SANDBOX and top laner Ha-gwon "Nuguri" Jang of DAMWON were MVPs in losing efforts.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format, with all matches best-of-three. When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 2 play continues Friday with two matches: Afreeca Freecs vs. T1 and Team Dynamics vs. Hanwha Life Esports. LCK Summer Split standings through Thursday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 3-0, +3 2. Afreeca Freecs, 2-0, +3

3. DAMWON Gaming, 2-1, +3 4. Team Dynamics, 2-1, +2

5. Gen.G, 2-1, +1 6. T1, 1-1, 0

7. KT Rolster, 1-2, -1 8. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-2, -2

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-3, -4 10. SANDBOX Gaming, 0-4,