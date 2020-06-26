Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rebuking China, Senate moves to protect Hong Kong autonomy

Van Hollen said the bill takes "meaningful action to hold China and its proxies to account for their ongoing efforts to extinguish liberty and democracy in Hong Kong.'' The legislation "sends a strong, bipartisan message that the United States stands with the people of Hong Kong,'' he added. The Senate vote came a week after one of the bill's co-sponsors, Senator Kevin Cramer, blocked it at the request of the White House.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2020 03:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 02:51 IST
Rebuking China, Senate moves to protect Hong Kong autonomy

In a bipartisan rebuke of China, the Senate has unanimously approved a bill to impose sanctions on business and individuals — including the police — that undermine Hong Kong's autonomy or restrict freedoms promised to Hong Kong residents. The bill targets police units that have cracked down on Hong Kong protesters, as well as Chinese Communist Party officials responsible for imposing a strict "national security" law on Hong Kong, which is considered a special administrative region within China and maintains its own governing and economic systems. The measure also would impose sanctions on banks that do business with entities found to violate the law.

The measure, sponsored by Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, comes as tensions over Hong Kong have increased over the past year as China has cracked down on protesters and sought to exert more control over the former British territory. President Donald Trump has said the administration will begin eliminating the "full range" of agreements that has given Hong Kong a relationship with the US that mainland China lacked, including exemptions from controls on certain exports. He said the State Department would begin warning US citizens of the threat of surveillance and arrest when visiting the city.

"Today, the Senate stood up to the communist regime in Beijing and stood with the people of Hong Kong," Toomey said. "The mandatory sanctions established in this bill will punish those in China who seek to undermine Hong Kong's autonomy or erode the basic freedoms promised" to Hong Kong residents under its "one country, two systems" concept. Van Hollen said the bill takes "meaningful action to hold China and its proxies to account for their ongoing efforts to extinguish liberty and democracy in Hong Kong.'' The legislation "sends a strong, bipartisan message that the United States stands with the people of Hong Kong,'' he added.

The Senate vote came a week after one of the bill's co-sponsors, Senator Kevin Cramer, blocked it at the request of the White House. Several technical changes involving possible Treasury Department sanctions improved the bill and made it more likely to win White House approval, Cramer said on Thursday. "I am grateful my colleagues and the Treasury Department were able to work together to improve the bill, bettering its chances of becoming law,'' he said after the vote. "It affirms our support for the people of Hong Kong who are fighting for their freedom. I urge the House to take it up and send it to the president's desk." The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a related vote, the Senate also approved a measure stating that enactment of the bill would put the Beijing government in direct violation of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, a treaty that ended British rule in Hong Kong and granted the city partial sovereignty in 1997. "With the world focused on the pandemic, Beijing thinks this is their opportunity to steamroll Hong Kong,'' said Senator Josh Hawley, the resolution's sponsor.

China has said it wants to "improve" the lives of those who live in Hong Kong, "but reality, that means stripping the people of Hong Kong of the basic rights and liberties" guaranteed to them under the 1984 treaty, Hawley said. "We must stand up to China's continued imperialism" and respond strongly to any crackdown in Hong Kong, including reconsideration of China's special trade status with the US, Hawley said.

The Senate legislation now goes to the House.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

MP Congress MLA booked for making objectionable remarks against woman union minister

Congress MLA from Vidisha, Shashank Bhargava, has been booked on a complaint filed by the municipality chairperson and some BJP workers for allegedly making objectionable remarks against a woman union minister, Station House Officer Virendr...

Soccer-Liverpool win Premier League title with seven games to spare

Thirty years of hurt came to an end for Liverpool when they were confirmed as Premier League champions on Thursday courtesy of second-placed Manchester Citys 2-1 defeat by Chelsea. The result at Stamford Bridge means Liverpool have an unass...

Severe COVID-19 can damage the brain, preliminary study finds

A preliminary study of patients hospitalised with COVID-19 has found the disease can damage the brain, causing complications such as stroke, inflammation, psychosis and dementia-like symptoms in some severe cases. The findings are the first...

Vikin.gg, Virtus.pro stay alive at Beyond Epic - EU/CIS

Vikin.gg and Virtus.pro each won in the lower bracket on Thursday to stay alive at the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region event. Vikin.gg swept Alliance 2-0 before Virtus.pro beat OG 2-1 in the lower bra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020