Police urge people to avoid area in Glasgow after incident

Police in Glasgow say emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in the center of Scotland's largest city and are urging people to avoid the area.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-06-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 18:56 IST
Police in Glasgow say emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in the center of Scotland's largest city and are urging people to avoid the area. There is a heavy police presence on West George Street with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

Greater Glasgow Police said the situation Friday is “contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public.” In a traffic information bulletin issued Friday, the Glasgow City Council said that due to “a serious police incident” a number of roads are currently closed. According to Sky News, several people have been stabbed.

