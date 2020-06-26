Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pentagon chief seeks to reassure NATO over US troop plans

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Friday sought to reassure allies at NATO that Washington will consult them on any future troop movements, after President Donald Trump surprised partners at the military alliance by announcing the withdrawal of thousands of personnel from Germany.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:00 IST
Pentagon chief seeks to reassure NATO over US troop plans

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Friday sought to reassure allies at NATO that Washington will consult them on any future troop movements, after President Donald Trump surprised partners at the military alliance by announcing the withdrawal of thousands of personnel from Germany. At a time when videoconferencing has become the norm due to the coronavirus, Esper paid a short in-person visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels, a week after several allied defense ministers expressed concern about the unpredictability of US troop plans in Europe and amid a draw down in Afghanistan. “I welcome that the US is consulting with allies, while making clear that the US commitment to European security remains strong,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a joint video statement before holding talks with Esper. Both men arrived at their lecterns wearing face masks.

Media are not generally permitted to enter NATO headquarters because of virus-related restrictions. Last week, Trump said that he is ordering a major reduction in troop strength in Germany, from around 34,500 personnel down to 25,000. Members of his own party have criticised the move as a gift to Russia and a threat to US national security. Germany is a hub for US operations in the Middle East and Africa.

Trump said this week that the troops could be moved to Poland. Germany wasn't notified of the move, which came after Trump branded its NATO ally “delinquent” for failing to pay enough for its own defense, by not meeting a goal set in 2014 for members to halt budget cuts and move toward spending at least 2% of gross national product on defense by 2024.

Esper reaffirmed that message, saying that “I continue to urge all of our allies to meet their target goal of 2% of GDP. We've moved a good distance here in the last few years but there's much, much more we need to do to ensure our collective security.” On Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo again took aim at Germany. “We do consider Russia to be a serious threat. Spending 1% of your GDP on defense, as Germany does, acknowledges that they may well not take it as serious of a threat as the United States of America takes it. They need to,” Pompeo said.

“That doesn't show the resolve that (Russian President) Vladimir Putin needs to see from Germany,” he added. According to NATO figures, Germany will spend 1.38% of GDP on its defense budget this year. Berlin aims to hit 1.5% by 2024 and insists that this level of spending allows it to meet NATO's defense planning goals. The U.S. — at around 3.4% of GDP — spends more on defense than all 29 other allies combined.

In a statement after his talks with Esper, Stoltenberg underlined that “the U.S. military presence in Europe is important for Europe, and it's also important for North America. Because only by working together can we address the great challenges we face.” On Afghanistan, where NATO has led security efforts since 2003 and recently began to pull troops out in line with a US-brokered peace deal with the Taliban, the statement said the alliance “will continue to adjust its presence” and that this will “be done in close coordination with allies and partners.”.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

WHO-led coalition says $31.3 bln needed for tools to fight COVID-19

A World Health Organization-led coalition fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is asking government and private sector donors to help raise 31.3 billion in the next 12 months to develop and deliver tests, treatments and vaccines for the disease. ...

Germany's Merkel calls city leader with outbreak

Chancellor Angela Merkels spokesman is calling on Germans to show respect and sympathy to people in areas where there have been new coronavirus outbreaks. Authorities in western Germany have imposed a partial one-week lockdown on Guetersloh...

FOCUS-Italy's artisans anxious as brands haggle to bridge luxury gap

With unsold luxury handbags and clothing gathering dust in their workshops, Italys artisans fear for their future as brands cut orders and in some cases demand discounts and payment delays. Italy accounts for around 40 of global luxury good...

Schools in Delhi to remain closed till July 31: Sisodia

Schools in Delhi will continue to remain closed till July 31 in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday.Reopening schools is not merely a technical work, rather, it is a creative work that wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020