Three killed in stabbing attack in Scottish city of Glasgow -BBC

Three people were killed in a stabbing attack in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday, British media reported on Friday, with police saying a suspect had been shot and an officer injured. An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several people covered in blood being treated by emergency services after an incident at a city centre hotel, and armed police on the scene, at around 1:15 p.m.

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:35 IST
An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several people covered in blood being treated by emergency services after an incident at a city centre hotel, and armed police on the scene, at around 1:15 p.m. (1215 GMT). "It is believed three people have died after being stabbed in the stairwell of a hotel," the BBC reported.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said the incident had been contained and there was no wider risk to the public. "Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer," he said.

"I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident, and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital." The Scottish Police Federation said the officer had been stabbed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow". Last week, three people died in the southern English town of Reading when a man wielding a five-inch knife went on the rampage in a park. Police said they were treating that incident as terrorism.

