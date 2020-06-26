Left Menu
Vici Gaming, RNG advance at Beyond Epic: China

Vici Gaming and Royal Never Give Up will battle on Saturday for the right to advance to the grand final. Sparking Arrow Gaming won both of their group play matches prior to Friday's setback.

26-06-2020
Vici Gaming and Royal Never Give Up emerged victorious on Friday to advance to the upper-bracket final of the online Beyond Epic: China event. Sparking Arrow Gaming required nearly 50 minutes to win their first map against Vici Gaming before the latter answered with victories in 33 and 47 minutes, respectively.

Royal Never Give Up had an easier time of it on Friday, sweeping PSG.LGD with wins in 35 and 45 minutes. RNG have won all three of their matches, including both in group play. Vici Gaming and Royal Never Give Up will battle on Saturday for the right to advance to the grand final.

Sparking Arrow Gaming won both of their group play matches prior to Friday's setback. They will look to rebound in the lower bracket Saturday against PSG.LSG. The $50,000 Dota 2 tournament features best-of-three matches until the best-of-five grand final, which is set for Sunday.

