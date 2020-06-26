Left Menu
Development News Edition

People of PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan stand with Indian Army in fight against China, says activist

A political activist from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), who is living in exile in Glasgow, has expressed his anger over Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and pledged to support the Indian Army.

ANI | Glasgow, | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:43 IST
People of PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan stand with Indian Army in fight against China, says activist
Political activist Amjad Ayub Mirza. Image Credit: ANI

A political activist from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), who is living in exile in Glasgow, has expressed his anger over Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and pledged to support the Indian Army. Amjad Ayub Mirza, who hails from Mirpur in PoK, told ANI, "For 70 years, the people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan have been kept separate from India. India is facing a tough time because of China's aggression, which along with Pakistan and Nepal's Communist Party, are playing a dirty game. We will not remain silent and stand shoulder to shoulder with India".

He said, "I personally will fight for India and wherever the blood of Indian Army personnel will be spilled, we will also fight against the enemy". India held responsible China for the violent face-off at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh and accused it of amassing troops along the Line of Actual Control in violation of the agreed norms.

While 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the June 15 attack, reports suggest that China's PLA too suffered several casualties. However, Beijing is yet to officially disclose the number of its soldiers killed in the border clash. Mirza said, "China has made a big mistake and they have aggravated 1.35 billion people in India and those living in PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan. If the need arises, we will join the Indian Army in the battlefield to fight against the enemy".

World powers are standing with India against China's aggression and violation of international border laws. United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said he spoke with European Union (EU) Foreign Ministers earlier this month about the "provocative military actions" of the Chinese Army.

Citing the example of "deadly border confrontations" with India, he asserted that Washington will make sure it is postured appropriately to counter the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in view of the threat from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to India, Vietnam and other countries. (ANI)

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Leaders of Turkey and Greece discuss COVID fallout in rare call

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by phone on Friday, Athens and Ankara said - rare such contact for two neighbors at odds over a range of issues.Mits...

Mexico City police chief shot in assassination attempt, blames drug cartel

Mexico Citys chief of police was shot and injured and two of his bodyguards killed in a dramatic assassination attempt early on Friday that he quickly blamed on one of Mexicos most powerful drug gangs, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel CJNG...

Differently-abled SSLC student wins accolade in Karnataka

A differently-abled SSLC student in Bantwal in coastal Karnataka has become a toast of the town for his determination to write the examination. The boy did not allow his inability to write with his hands come in the way to pursue his academ...

Greek, Turkish leaders speak after months of tension

The leaders of Greece and Turkey spoke by phone Friday, the prime ministers office says, after months of increasing tension between the two countries. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan focus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020