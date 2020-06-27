Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gunmen wound Mexico City police chief; 3 dead

Federal Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo, referring to García's tweet blaming the Jalisco cartel, said in a news conference that “this is one of the hypotheses that the Mexico City prosecutor's office is investigating.” Durazo said Mexico's intelligence agency apparently had information that the cartel was planning an attack, but did not offer additional details.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 27-06-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 00:35 IST
Gunmen wound Mexico City police chief; 3 dead
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A high-sided construction truck and a white SUV pulled into the path of Mexico City's police chief just as dawn was breaking Friday on the capital's most iconic boulevard and assailants opened fire with .50-caliber sniper rifles and grenades on his armored vehicle. The cinematic ambush involving at least a dozen gunmen left chief Omar García Harfuch wounded with three bullet impacts and shrapnel. Two members of his security detail were killed, as was a woman who happened to be driving by.

The high-powered armament and brazenness of the attack suggested the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and hours after the attack, García blamed them via Twitter from the hospital. "This morning we were attacked in a cowardly way by the CJNG," García tweeted, using the Spanish-language acronym for Mexico's most violent criminal group.

"Two colleagues and friends of mine lost their lives," García wrote. "I have three bullet wounds and various pieces of shrapnel. Our nation has to continue standing up to cowardly organized crime. We will continue working." His office later said he was undergoing surgery. Federal Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo, referring to García's tweet blaming the Jalisco cartel, said in a news conference that "this is one of the hypotheses that the Mexico City prosecutor's office is investigating." Durazo said Mexico's intelligence agency apparently had information that the cartel was planning an attack, but did not offer additional details. He said García was shot in the shoulder, collar bone, and the knee.

Mexico City Attorney General Ernestina Godoy Ramos said on Twitter that 12 suspects were arrested and that her office was investigating the attack. Jalisco is the same gang that U.S. prosecutors said tried to buy belt-fed M-60 machine guns in the United States and that once brought down a Mexican military helicopter with a rocket-propelled grenade. In October, cartel gunmen ambushed and killed 14 state police officers in Michoacán.

But such a high-profile attack in Mexico's capital is a blow to a federal government struggling to respond to record levels of violence across the country. The gang has established a nearly national presence, from the white-sand beaches of Cancun to Mexico City and the country's most important ports, as well as key border cities traditionally controlled by other cartels.

Friday's attack came two weeks after rumors swirled for a day that Jalisco's leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as "El Mencho," had been captured or killed — though officials later denied that. Oseguera is the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's most-wanted fugitive, with a USD 10 million price on his head.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Irish coalition deal approved to end political deadlock

Irelands two dominant centre-right parties and the smaller Green Party agreed on Friday to form a new coalition government that will focus on climate action and end four months of political stalemate. Fianna Fail leader Michel Martin is set...

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends lower as coronavirus surge prompts renewed restrictions

Wall Streets major indexes tumbled on Friday as several U.S. states imposed business restrictions in response to a surge in coronavirus cases. Several U.S. states that were spared the brunt of the initial coronavirus outbreak or moved early...

1,700 kg of ganja seized from Odisha s Koraput

In a major haul, Odisha Police have seized 1,700 kilograms of ganja and arrested 26 people in this connection from Koraput district, an official said on Friday. Police said the banned drug was procured from Machkund area of the district, fr...

Experts say global push to develop COVID-19 vaccine require big budget

Experts behind a global push to develop and roll out a vaccine and other treatment for the coronavirus say their ambitions require a big budget. The World Health Organization and its allies made a pitch for their ACT-Accelerator that aims t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020