Entertainment News Roundup: Dixie Chicks drop Dixie from name; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' delayed again amid COVID outbreak and more

Dixie Chicks drop Dixie from name; country group tries to 'meet the moment'

Country music trio Dixie Chicks on Thursday changed its name to simply The Chicks, the latest move in U.S. pop culture to drop associations with the nation's racist past. "We want to meet the moment," the band said on its website, without further explanation.

Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' delayed again amid coronavirus outbreak

AT&T Inc's Warner Bros. movie studio on Thursday delayed the release of Christopher Nolan thriller "Tenet" for a second time due to the coronavirus outbreak, dealing another setback to the industry's hopes for a late-summer rebound. "Tenet" is now scheduled to reach cinemas on Aug. 12, the company said in a statement. Most U.S. movie theaters remain closed to help prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Belgian pop singer takes office job as COVID-19 wrecks debut

Just before the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, Belgian pop singer Dana Rexx was hopeful of breaking through with her first single release in April and a tour of Asia planned. Instead, she found herself working an office job to make ends meet.

Black culture in fashion seeks to move from the runway to the control tower

More than 40 years after Beverly Johnson became the first black model to grace the cover of Vogue, the fashion industry is facing its own reckoning over racism and exclusion. Anna Wintour, regarded as one of the most influential figures in fashion, has apologized for "hurtful and intolerant" mistakes by the magazine during her 30-year tenure as Vogue's editor-in-chief.

Disney to revamp Splash Mountain to feature company's first Black princess

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it will renovate its Splash Mountain theme park ride to feature Tiana, the entertainment company's first Black princess and the star of 2009 animated film "The Princess and the Frog." The announcement follows criticism of the current theme for Splash Mountain, which is based on 1946 film "Song of the South." A recent online petition argued that the film promoted racist stereotypes.

U.S. movie theaters prepare to switch the lights back on, but hurdles remain

When the 60-person Arena Cinelounge in Los Angeles opens again for the first time in months, more than a dozen seats will be filled by cardboard cutouts of James Dean, Charlie Chaplin, and other Hollywood icons. The seating arrangement, designed to encourage social distancing among the 15 real-life patrons who will be allowed into each screening, is one of the new safety measures theaters are putting in place to reduce the chance of coronavirus spread.

Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit over sexual misconduct claims

Justin Bieber has filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual misconduct. The Canadian pop star filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday after saying on Twitter earlier this week that a claim that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014 was "factually impossible."

Gap and Kanye West sign 10-year deal to create line of Yeezy apparel; shares soar

Gap Inc has entered into a 10-year deal with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West to create a Yeezy line of clothing, both parties said on Friday, sending shares of the apparel retailer soaring 42%. Aimed at young shoppers, the Yeezy-Gap line, which will offer items such as hoodies, basics, T-shirts, and joggers, is expected to appear in Gap stores and on Gap.com in 2021, the two parties said. West will keep sole ownership of the Yeezy brand.

Russian director who mocked state and church gets suspended fraud sentence

Award-winning Russian film and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov was given a suspended three-year jail sentence on Friday after being convicted of embezzlement, a much more lenient punishment than his supporters had expected. Many in the liberal cultural establishment saw the case as a bid to silence someone whose work mocked the role of the church and state in Russian society, and leading critic of the Kremlin Alexei Navalny dismissed it as a fabrication.

