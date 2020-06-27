Left Menu
People News Roundup: Harry and Meghan sign with A-list agency; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

The pair is being represented by the New York-based Harry Walker Agency, whose roster of speakers includes Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey, the person said on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2020 02:48 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Harry and Meghan sign with A-list agency to hit the speaking circuit

Prince Harry and wife Meghan are ready to hit the speakers' circuit after signing with an agency that works with former U.S. President Obama and other high-profile clients, according to a person familiar with their plans. The pair is being represented by the New York-based Harry Walker Agency, whose roster of speakers includes Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Oprah Winfrey, the person said on Wednesday.

Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit over sexual misconduct claims

Justin Bieber has filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual misconduct. The Canadian pop star filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday after saying on Twitter earlier this week that a claim that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014 was "factually impossible."

Britain's Prince William visits Oxford COVID-19 vaccine developers

Britain's Prince William on Wednesday visited the Oxford-based scientists who are working to develop a viable vaccine for COVID-19 as well as trial participants who are helping to determine whether or not it works. The vaccine, originally known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, was originally developed by scientists at the University of Oxford, and they are now working with AstraZeneca on development and production.

