Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN to mark 75th anniversary with scaled-down event

has put us on our knees, and we have not been able to fight it effectively,” Guterres told reporters Thursday.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 27-06-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 19:24 IST
UN to mark 75th anniversary with scaled-down event

The United Nations is marking its 75th anniversary with a scaled-down event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of many challenges a deeply divided world must tackle along with poverty, inequality, discrimination and unending wars. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Friday's virtual commemoration of the signing of the U.N. Charter that “global pressures are spiraling up” and “today's realities are as forbidding as ever.” He said people continue to lose trust in political establishments and has spoken of rising populism threatening multilateralism and denounced xenophobia, racism and intolerance.

“Today's marches against racism were preceded by widespread protests against inequality, discrimination, corruption and lack of opportunities all over the world - grievances that still need to be addressed, including with a renewed social contract,” he said in a video address. “Meanwhile,” Guterres said, “other fundamental fragilities have only grown: the climate crisis, environmental degradation, cyberattacks, nuclear proliferation, a push-back on human rights and the risk of another pandemic.” He stressed the urgent need for global cooperation.

“One virus ... has put us on our knees, and we have not been able to fight it effectively,” Guterres told reporters Thursday. “It's spreading now everywhere. There was no control, no effective coordination among member states. We are divided in fighting COVID‑19.”.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

With 607 new COVID-19 positive cases, UP's tally reaches 6,684

In the last 24 hours, 607 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, currently there are 6,684 active cases, said Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad. 14,215 patients have been discharged so far ...

3 players from PSG women's teams test positive for virus

Paris Saint-Germain said on Saturday that three players from its womens teams have tested positive for the coronavirus. PSG said in a statement that one player from the main womens team and two players from the under-19 side returned positi...

Bengaluru to get 10,000 bed COVID care facilities by Monday evening: Karnataka Minister

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Medical Education Minister S Sudhakar on Saturday said arrangements will be made to have 10,000 beds in government and private hospitals by Monday evening and multi-storey residential apartment compl...

Court remands HP Cong leader Neeraj Bharti to 4-day police custody in sedition case

A court here on Saturday remanded former Congress MLA Neeraj Bharti, who was arrested for allegedly posting anti-national and objectionable materials on social media regarding the India-China border standoff in Ladakh, to four-day police cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020