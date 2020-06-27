Left Menu
Vici Gaming reach grand final of Beyond Epic: China

It took Vici just 25 minutes to win their first map, followed by another victory in 28 minutes. In the day's other action, Sparking Arrow Gaming had a tougher time in their lower-bracket match against PSG.LGD but stayed alive in the tournament with a 2-1 win.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 20:35 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Vici Gaming swept Royal Never Give Up on Saturday to move on to the grand final of the online Beyond Epic: China event. It took Vici just 25 minutes to win their first map, followed by another victory in 28 minutes.

In the day's other action, Sparking Arrow Gaming had a tougher time in their lower-bracket match against PSG.LGD but stayed alive in the tournament with a 2-1 win. Sparking Arrow took the first map in 25 minutes, lost the second in 34 but rebounded to win with a 36-minute third map. On Sunday, RNG and Sparking Arrow will meet for the right to play Vici in the grand final later in the day. The first match will be best of three, with the grand final a best-of-five contest.

The winner of the Dota 2 tournament will earn $20,000 of the $50,000 prize pool. Prize pool:

1st: $20,000 2nd: $10,000

3rd: $7,000 4th: $5,000, LGD.PSD

5th-6th: $2,500, CDEC Gaming, Invictus Gaming 7th-8th: $1,500, Team Aster, EHOME.Immortal

--Field Level Media

