Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 Yanomami reported slain by illegal prospectors in Amazon

Two members of the Yanomami ethnic group in Brazil's Amazon rainforest were shot to death by illegal gold prospectors inside the indigenous community's territory, according to reports from the group.

PTI | Brasilia | Updated: 28-06-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 09:16 IST
2 Yanomami reported slain by illegal prospectors in Amazon

Two members of the Yanomami ethnic group in Brazil's Amazon rainforest were shot to death by illegal gold prospectors inside the indigenous community's territory, according to reports from the group. Júnior Hekurari Yanomami, a member of the group who is president of Condisi-Y, the local health council, told The Associated Press on Saturday that Original Yanomami, 24, and Marcos Yanomami, 20, were slain June 12.

The deaths were only reported recently due to the remoteness of the region in Brazil's Roraima state and communication difficulties. The Hutukara association, which represents Yanomami communities in Brazil, issued a statement confirming the reports of the killings.

Brazil's national Indian foundation, known as Funai, and the Federal Police didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Relying on a conversation with a leader of the far-flung community, Hekurari said Original was shot first as a group of Yanomami followed prospectors who were trespassing on the community's land. Then Marcos was shot and the other Indigenous people retreated after an hour-long pursuit, Hekurari said.

Their bodies were left in the forest, in accordance with the traditions of the Yanomami, he said. “The community is in mourning,” Hekurari said. “It is unacceptable to be killed in your home by people who are looking for gold. We need support, security.” The Socio-Environmental Institute, an environmental and indigenous advocacy group, says more than 26,000 indigenous people live in Yanomami territory and they have faced invasions by prospectors and contamination of their waterways since the 1980s.

The institute and other groups have expressed concern about incursions into Indigenous lands by prospectors amid the coronavirus pandemic, worrying the intruders could infect their isolate communities far from medical facilities. The Hutukara association also expressed concern that the incident could lead to further violence, as has occurred in the past.

“We fear that the family of the Yanomami murdered will decide to retaliate against the prospectors following the justice system of the Yanomami culture,” the association's statement said. “That can lead to a cycle of violence that will result in tragedy.”.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

Money Heist Season 5: Amazing fan-made trailers help ease the waiting period

Science News Roundup: Bear-sized wombat cousin roamed Australia 25 million years ago; Siberian heat wave is a 'warning cry' from the Arctic, climate scientists say and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Brazen cartel attack in Mexico City opens new front in crime battle

Mexicos bustling capital was once seen as a relative oasis in the countrys raging drug war, but a shocking military-style assassination attempt on the citys police chief offers proof at least one gang is unafraid to shatter the peace. The h...

Global coronavirus cases approach 10 million

Global coronavirus cases neared 10 million on Sunday according to a Reuters tally, marking a major milestone in the spread of the respiratory disease that has so far killed almost half a million people in seven months.The figure is roughly ...

Report: Kings' Parker seen playing tennis after positive test

Three days after announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19, Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker was spotted playing tennis in Chicago without a mask, after reportedly going out to a restaurant recently. TMZ published pair of photos ...

Idea for LeBron's 'The Decision' came from fan

Nearly 10 years after LeBron James announced his decision to play for the Miami Heat on a live show on ESPN titled The Decision, the network revealed Saturday that the idea for the show actually came from a fan. There have long been rumors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020